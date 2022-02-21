How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives the lane as Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (14-12, 8-7 ACC) will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11 ACC) after winning four home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Carrier Dome

Carrier Dome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Syracuse -8.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech

The 77.4 points per game the Orange record are 7.9 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (69.5).

The Yellow Jackets average 5.1 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Orange give up to opponents (73.8).

The Orange make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim puts up 19.1 points and 3.3 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.6 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jesse Edwards posts 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.

Cole Swider is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.8), and also posts 13.2 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Joseph Girard III leads his team in assists per game (4.2), and also posts 13.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jimmy Boeheim posts 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch