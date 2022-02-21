How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (14-12, 8-7 ACC) will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11 ACC) after winning four home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Syracuse
-8.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech
- The 77.4 points per game the Orange record are 7.9 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (69.5).
- The Yellow Jackets average 5.1 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Orange give up to opponents (73.8).
- The Orange make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim puts up 19.1 points and 3.3 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.6 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jesse Edwards posts 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
- Cole Swider is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.8), and also posts 13.2 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Joseph Girard III leads his team in assists per game (4.2), and also posts 13.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jimmy Boeheim posts 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher is the Yellow Jackets' top rebounder (6.5 per game), and he contributes 14.4 points and 2.6 assists.
- Kyle Sturdivant gives the Yellow Jackets 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Khalid Moore is posting 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the field.
- Deivon Smith is posting 5.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
February
21
2022
Georgia Tech at Syracuse
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)