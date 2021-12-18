Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 10 USC Trojans (11-0) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. USC

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. USC

    • The 76.7 points per game the Trojans average are 8.4 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (68.3).
    • The Yellow Jackets put up 9.3 more points per game (70.7) than the Trojans give up to opponents (61.4).
    • This season, the Trojans have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have hit.
    • The Yellow Jackets are shooting 47.5% from the field, 12.1% higher than the 35.4% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

    USC Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Trojans is Isaiah Mobley, who averages 15.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
    • Drew Peterson is USC's best passer, dishing out 3.6 assists per game while scoring 10.3 PPG.
    • Mobley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
    • Boogie Ellis and Joshua Morgan lead USC on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Morgan in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Michael Devoe's points (19.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards.
    • Jordan Usher grabs 7.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.7 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
    • Devoe is the top shooter from distance for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 1.2 per game.

    USC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Utah

    W 93-73

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Washington State

    W 63-61

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    W 80-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 73-62

    Home

    12/15/2021

    UC Irvine

    W 66-61

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Cal

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    Georgia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 85-70

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Georgia Southern

    W 61-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 70-66

    Home

    12/5/2021

    North Carolina

    L 79-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    LSU

    L 69-53

    Home

    12/18/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Duke

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    USC vs. Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17346257
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Browns

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch West Virginia at UAB

    1 minute ago
    uconn huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at UConn

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. Rider: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rider vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Missouri

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at Duke

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy