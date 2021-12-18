Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 10 USC Trojans (11-0) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. USC

The 76.7 points per game the Trojans average are 8.4 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (68.3).

The Yellow Jackets put up 9.3 more points per game (70.7) than the Trojans give up to opponents (61.4).

This season, the Trojans have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have hit.

The Yellow Jackets are shooting 47.5% from the field, 12.1% higher than the 35.4% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

USC Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Trojans is Isaiah Mobley, who averages 15.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Drew Peterson is USC's best passer, dishing out 3.6 assists per game while scoring 10.3 PPG.

Mobley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Boogie Ellis and Joshua Morgan lead USC on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Morgan in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Michael Devoe's points (19.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards.

Jordan Usher grabs 7.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.7 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.

Devoe is the top shooter from distance for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 1.2 per game.

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Utah W 93-73 Home 12/4/2021 Washington State W 63-61 Away 12/7/2021 Eastern Kentucky W 80-68 Home 12/12/2021 Long Beach State W 73-62 Home 12/15/2021 UC Irvine W 66-61 Home 12/18/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 12/21/2021 Oklahoma State - Home 12/30/2021 Arizona State - Home 1/2/2022 Arizona - Home 1/6/2022 Cal - Away 1/8/2022 Stanford - Away

Georgia Tech Schedule