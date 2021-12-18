How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 10 USC Trojans (11-0) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. USC
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. USC
- The 76.7 points per game the Trojans average are 8.4 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (68.3).
- The Yellow Jackets put up 9.3 more points per game (70.7) than the Trojans give up to opponents (61.4).
- This season, the Trojans have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have hit.
- The Yellow Jackets are shooting 47.5% from the field, 12.1% higher than the 35.4% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
USC Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Trojans is Isaiah Mobley, who averages 15.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
- Drew Peterson is USC's best passer, dishing out 3.6 assists per game while scoring 10.3 PPG.
- Mobley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- Boogie Ellis and Joshua Morgan lead USC on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Morgan in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Michael Devoe's points (19.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards.
- Jordan Usher grabs 7.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.7 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
- Devoe is the top shooter from distance for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 1.2 per game.
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Utah
W 93-73
Home
12/4/2021
Washington State
W 63-61
Away
12/7/2021
Eastern Kentucky
W 80-68
Home
12/12/2021
Long Beach State
W 73-62
Home
12/15/2021
UC Irvine
W 66-61
Home
12/18/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/21/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Home
12/30/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
1/2/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/6/2022
Cal
-
Away
1/8/2022
Stanford
-
Away
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Charleston Southern
W 85-70
Home
11/26/2021
Georgia Southern
W 61-59
Home
12/1/2021
Wisconsin
L 70-66
Home
12/5/2021
North Carolina
L 79-62
Home
12/11/2021
LSU
L 69-53
Home
12/18/2021
USC
-
Home
12/21/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
12/23/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
12/29/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
1/1/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/4/2022
Duke
-
Away