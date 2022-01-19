How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 4-3 ACC) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-9, 1-5 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Hank McCamish Pavilion, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest
- The Demon Deacons put up 8.4 more points per game (78.2) than the Yellow Jackets allow (69.8).
- The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 68.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 68.3 the Demon Deacons give up.
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.3 points, pulling down 6.8 boards and dishing out 4.9 assists per game.
- Isaiah Mucius leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Michael Devoe collects 18.1 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jordan Usher's stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 15.3 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
- Devoe is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Miami
L 92-84
Away
1/4/2022
Florida State
W 76-54
Home
1/8/2022
Syracuse
W 77-74
Home
1/12/2022
Duke
L 76-64
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia
W 63-55
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/22/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/24/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/29/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
2/2/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
2/5/2022
Florida State
-
Away
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Louisville
L 67-64
Home
1/4/2022
Duke
L 69-57
Away
1/8/2022
Notre Dame
L 72-68
Home
1/12/2022
Boston College
W 81-76
Away
1/15/2022
North Carolina
L 88-65
Away
1/19/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/26/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Miami
-
Home
2/2/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
2/5/2022
Clemson
-
Home
2/9/2022
Miami
-
Away