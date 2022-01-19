How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) celebrates with Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 4-3 ACC) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-9, 1-5 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Hank McCamish Pavilion, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons put up 8.4 more points per game (78.2) than the Yellow Jackets allow (69.8).

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 68.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 68.3 the Demon Deacons give up.

The Demon Deacons are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.3 points, pulling down 6.8 boards and dishing out 4.9 assists per game.

Isaiah Mucius leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Michael Devoe collects 18.1 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jordan Usher's stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 15.3 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.

Devoe is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Miami L 92-84 Away 1/4/2022 Florida State W 76-54 Home 1/8/2022 Syracuse W 77-74 Home 1/12/2022 Duke L 76-64 Home 1/15/2022 Virginia W 63-55 Away 1/19/2022 Georgia Tech - Away 1/22/2022 North Carolina - Home 1/24/2022 Boston College - Home 1/29/2022 Syracuse - Away 2/2/2022 Pittsburgh - Home 2/5/2022 Florida State - Away

Georgia Tech Schedule