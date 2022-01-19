Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) celebrates with Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 4-3 ACC) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-9, 1-5 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Hank McCamish Pavilion, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest

  • The Demon Deacons put up 8.4 more points per game (78.2) than the Yellow Jackets allow (69.8).
  • The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 68.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 68.3 the Demon Deacons give up.
  • The Demon Deacons are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.3 points, pulling down 6.8 boards and dishing out 4.9 assists per game.
  • Isaiah Mucius leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Michael Devoe collects 18.1 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jordan Usher's stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 15.3 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devoe is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.

Wake Forest Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Miami

L 92-84

Away

1/4/2022

Florida State

W 76-54

Home

1/8/2022

Syracuse

W 77-74

Home

1/12/2022

Duke

L 76-64

Home

1/15/2022

Virginia

W 63-55

Away

1/19/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

1/22/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

1/24/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/29/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

2/2/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

2/5/2022

Florida State

-

Away

Georgia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Louisville

L 67-64

Home

1/4/2022

Duke

L 69-57

Away

1/8/2022

Notre Dame

L 72-68

Home

1/12/2022

Boston College

W 81-76

Away

1/15/2022

North Carolina

L 88-65

Away

1/19/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

1/26/2022

Florida State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Miami

-

Home

2/2/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

2/5/2022

Clemson

-

Home

2/9/2022

Miami

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

