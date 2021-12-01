Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (5-1) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1), who have won five straight. The contest tips at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin

The Badgers average just 1.5 more points per game (67.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (66.2).

The Yellow Jackets put up 20.6 more points per game (75.8) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (55.2).

This season, the Badgers have a 39.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 41.8% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have knocked down.

The Yellow Jackets' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points and assists per game, scoring 16.8 points and distributing 1.8 assists.

Wisconsin's best rebounder is Steven Crowl, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 9.2 PPG average.

The Badgers get the most three-point shooting production out of Brad Davison, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

Davis and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Michael Devoe scores 19.5 points and tacks on 4.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jordan Usher grabs 8.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.8 points per game and adds 3.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.

Devoe is the most prolific from deep for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Green Bay W 72-34 Home 11/15/2021 Providence L 63-58 Home 11/22/2021 Texas A&M W 69-58 Home 11/23/2021 Houston W 65-63 Away 11/24/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) W 61-55 Away 12/1/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 12/4/2021 Marquette - Home 12/8/2021 Indiana - Home 12/11/2021 Ohio State - Away 12/15/2021 Nicholls State - Home 12/23/2021 Morgan State - Home

Georgia Tech Schedule