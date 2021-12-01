How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (5-1) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1), who have won five straight. The contest tips at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin
- The Badgers average just 1.5 more points per game (67.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (66.2).
- The Yellow Jackets put up 20.6 more points per game (75.8) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (55.2).
- This season, the Badgers have a 39.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 41.8% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have knocked down.
- The Yellow Jackets' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points and assists per game, scoring 16.8 points and distributing 1.8 assists.
- Wisconsin's best rebounder is Steven Crowl, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 9.2 PPG average.
- The Badgers get the most three-point shooting production out of Brad Davison, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
- Davis and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Michael Devoe scores 19.5 points and tacks on 4.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jordan Usher grabs 8.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.8 points per game and adds 3.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
- Devoe is the most prolific from deep for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Green Bay
W 72-34
Home
11/15/2021
Providence
L 63-58
Home
11/22/2021
Texas A&M
W 69-58
Home
11/23/2021
Houston
W 65-63
Away
11/24/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 61-55
Away
12/1/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/4/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/8/2021
Indiana
-
Home
12/11/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
12/15/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
12/23/2021
Morgan State
-
Home
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Stetson
W 77-52
Home
11/15/2021
Lamar
W 75-66
Home
11/19/2021
Georgia
W 88-78
Away
11/22/2021
Charleston Southern
W 85-70
Home
11/26/2021
Georgia Southern
W 61-59
Home
12/1/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
12/5/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
12/11/2021
LSU
-
Home
12/18/2021
USC
-
Home
12/21/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
12/23/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home