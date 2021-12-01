Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (5-1) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1), who have won five straight. The contest tips at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin

    • The Badgers average just 1.5 more points per game (67.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (66.2).
    • The Yellow Jackets put up 20.6 more points per game (75.8) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (55.2).
    • This season, the Badgers have a 39.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 41.8% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Yellow Jackets' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points and assists per game, scoring 16.8 points and distributing 1.8 assists.
    • Wisconsin's best rebounder is Steven Crowl, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 9.2 PPG average.
    • The Badgers get the most three-point shooting production out of Brad Davison, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
    • Davis and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Michael Devoe scores 19.5 points and tacks on 4.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jordan Usher grabs 8.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.8 points per game and adds 3.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
    • Devoe is the most prolific from deep for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
    • Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.

    Wisconsin Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Green Bay

    W 72-34

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Providence

    L 63-58

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Texas A&M

    W 69-58

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Houston

    W 65-63

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    W 61-55

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Home

    Georgia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Stetson

    W 77-52

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Lamar

    W 75-66

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Georgia

    W 88-78

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 85-70

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Georgia Southern

    W 61-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

