Georgia vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-14, 0-6 SEC) hope to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum.

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Alabama

  • The Crimson Tide put up 81.4 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 75.9 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs' 69.9 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 74.3 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring, tallying 16.9 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
  • Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.2 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.
  • The Crimson Tide get the most three-point shooting production out of Shackelford, who knocks down three threes per game.
  • Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging two per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Kario Oquendo is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 12.6 points per game. He also collects 4.1 rebounds and racks up 0.7 assists per game.
  • The Georgia leaders in rebounding and assists are Braelen Bridges with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.5 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Aaron Cook with 5.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
  • Noah Baumann is the most prolific from deep for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Georgia's leader in steals is Cook (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Oquendo (0.7 per game).

Alabama Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Missouri

L 92-86

Away

1/11/2022

Auburn

L 81-77

Home

1/15/2022

Mississippi State

L 78-76

Away

1/19/2022

LSU

W 70-67

Home

1/22/2022

Missouri

W 86-76

Home

1/25/2022

Georgia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Baylor

-

Home

2/1/2022

Auburn

-

Away

2/5/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

2/9/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

2/12/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

Georgia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Kentucky

L 92-77

Away

1/12/2022

Mississippi State

L 88-72

Away

1/15/2022

Vanderbilt

L 73-66

Home

1/19/2022

Auburn

L 83-60

Away

1/22/2022

South Carolina

L 83-66

Away

1/25/2022

Alabama

-

Home

1/29/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

2/2/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

2/5/2022

Auburn

-

Home

2/9/2022

Florida

-

Away

2/12/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Alabama at Georgia

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

alabama
College Basketball

