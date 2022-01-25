Georgia vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-14, 0-6 SEC) hope to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Alabama

The Crimson Tide put up 81.4 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 75.9 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs' 69.9 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 74.3 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring, tallying 16.9 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Keon Ellis is Alabama's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.2 per game, while Jahvon Quinerly is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.

The Crimson Tide get the most three-point shooting production out of Shackelford, who knocks down three threes per game.

Ellis and Charles Bediako lead Alabama on the defensive end, with Ellis leading the team in steals averaging two per game and Bediako in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

Kario Oquendo is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 12.6 points per game. He also collects 4.1 rebounds and racks up 0.7 assists per game.

The Georgia leaders in rebounding and assists are Braelen Bridges with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.5 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Aaron Cook with 5.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).

Noah Baumann is the most prolific from deep for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Georgia's leader in steals is Cook (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Oquendo (0.7 per game).

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Missouri L 92-86 Away 1/11/2022 Auburn L 81-77 Home 1/15/2022 Mississippi State L 78-76 Away 1/19/2022 LSU W 70-67 Home 1/22/2022 Missouri W 86-76 Home 1/25/2022 Georgia - Away 1/29/2022 Baylor - Home 2/1/2022 Auburn - Away 2/5/2022 Kentucky - Home 2/9/2022 Ole Miss - Away 2/12/2022 Arkansas - Home

Georgia Schedule