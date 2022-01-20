Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) reacts with Georgia Bulldogs forward Tyron McMillan (4) after scoring a basket against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (16-1, 5-0 SEC) will look to extend a 13-game win streak when they host the Georgia Bulldogs (5-12, 0-4 SEC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Auburn Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia

Auburn vs Georgia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Auburn

-21.5

150.5 points

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Georgia

  • The 80.6 points per game the Tigers record are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (75.1).
  • The Bulldogs' 70.8 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers allow.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Jabari Smith posts a team-high 16.1 points per game. He is also posting 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Walker Kessler leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.4), and also puts up 10.0 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 4.1 blocked shots (second in college basketball).
  • Wendell Green Jr. is tops on his team in assists per game (4.7), and also puts up 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • K.D. Johnson posts 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jaylin Williams puts up 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Aaron Cook is putting up a team-leading 5.9 assists per contest. And he is contributing 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.
  • Kario Oquendo is the Bulldogs' top scorer (13.4 points per game) and assist man (0.8), and contributes 4.2 rebounds.
  • Braelen Bridges is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (6.0 per game), and he contributes 12.1 points and 1.4 assists.
  • Noah Baumann is posting 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 44.0% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
  • Jaxon Etter is putting up 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Georgia at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
