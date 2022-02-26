How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots as Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (6-22, 1-14 SEC) will look to stop an eight-game losing streak when they host the Florida Gators (17-11, 7-8 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Florida

Last year, the Gators put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Bulldogs gave up (78.0).

The Bulldogs averaged 7.2 more points per game last year (77.5) than the Gators gave up to opponents (70.3).

The Gators shot 47.1% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

The Bulldogs shot at a 45.8% clip from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Gators averaged.

Florida Players to Watch

The Gators leader in points and rebounds is Colin Castleton, who scores 16.3 points and grabs 9.0 boards per game.

Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, distributing 3.8 assists per game while scoring 11.0 PPG.

Myreon Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gators, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Castleton lead Florida on the defensive end, with Fleming leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Castleton in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

Kario Oquendo is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 15.1 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game to his stats.

Braelen Bridges has a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 12.5 points and 1.8 assists per game for Georgia to take the top rebound spot on the team. Aaron Cook holds the top spot for assists with 5.6 per game, adding 10.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.

Noah Baumann is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Georgia's leader in steals is Cook (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Oquendo (0.5 per game).

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Georgia W 72-63 Home 2/12/2022 Kentucky L 78-57 Away 2/15/2022 Texas A&M L 56-55 Away 2/19/2022 Auburn W 63-62 Home 2/22/2022 Arkansas L 82-74 Home 2/26/2022 Georgia - Away 3/1/2022 Vanderbilt - Away 3/5/2022 Kentucky - Home

Georgia Schedule