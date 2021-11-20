Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) hit the court against the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Stegeman Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up were only 3.1 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (78.0).
- The Bulldogs averaged 7.5 more points per game last year (77.5) than the Yellow Jackets gave up (70.0).
- Last season, the Yellow Jackets had a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.
- The Bulldogs shot 45.8% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.9% the Yellow Jackets' opponents shot last season.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Moses Wright scored 17.4 points and pulled down 8.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Jose Alvarado dispensed 4.2 assists per game while scoring 15.2 PPG.
- Michael Devoe knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Alvarado and Wright were defensive standouts last season, with Alvarado averaging 2.8 steals per game and Wright collecting 1.7 blocks per contest.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Sahvir Wheeler put up 14 points per game last season to go with 7.4 assists.
- Toumani Camara grabbed 7.4 boards per game while also scoring 12.3 points a contest.
- P.J. Horne hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Wheeler and Camara were defensive standouts last season, with Wheeler averaging 1.7 steals per game and Camara collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Miami (OH)
L 72-69
Home
11/12/2021
Stetson
W 77-52
Home
11/15/2021
Lamar
W 75-66
Home
11/19/2021
Georgia
-
Away
11/22/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Home
11/26/2021
Georgia Southern
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
12/5/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
12/11/2021
LSU
-
Home
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Florida International
W 58-51
Home
11/13/2021
Cincinnati
L 73-68
Away
11/16/2021
South Carolina State
W 76-60
Home
11/19/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
11/22/2021
Virginia
-
Home
11/28/2021
Wofford
-
Home
12/1/2021
Memphis
-
Home
12/7/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
12/18/2021
George Mason
-
Home
How To Watch
November
19
2021
Georgia Tech at Georgia
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)