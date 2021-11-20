Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) hit the court against the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

    Key Stats for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

    • Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up were only 3.1 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (78.0).
    • The Bulldogs averaged 7.5 more points per game last year (77.5) than the Yellow Jackets gave up (70.0).
    • Last season, the Yellow Jackets had a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.
    • The Bulldogs shot 45.8% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.9% the Yellow Jackets' opponents shot last season.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Moses Wright scored 17.4 points and pulled down 8.1 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jose Alvarado dispensed 4.2 assists per game while scoring 15.2 PPG.
    • Michael Devoe knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Alvarado and Wright were defensive standouts last season, with Alvarado averaging 2.8 steals per game and Wright collecting 1.7 blocks per contest.

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Sahvir Wheeler put up 14 points per game last season to go with 7.4 assists.
    • Toumani Camara grabbed 7.4 boards per game while also scoring 12.3 points a contest.
    • P.J. Horne hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Wheeler and Camara were defensive standouts last season, with Wheeler averaging 1.7 steals per game and Camara collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Georgia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Miami (OH)

    L 72-69

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Stetson

    W 77-52

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Lamar

    W 75-66

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Georgia Southern

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    Georgia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Florida International

    W 58-51

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 73-68

    Away

    11/16/2021

    South Carolina State

    W 76-60

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Wofford

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    George Mason

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Georgia Tech at Georgia

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    3 minutes ago
    Nebraska Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

    3 minutes ago
    georgia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17162124
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy