How to Watch Georgia vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (5-9, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (11-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Georgia
- The 82.2 points per game the Wildcats average are 9.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (73.1).
- The Bulldogs average 9.8 more points per game (70.6) than the Wildcats allow (60.8).
- This season, the Wildcats have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- The Bulldogs' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is six percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.2%).
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe averages 15.2 points and 15 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.9 assists, shooting 61.7% from the field.
- Tyty Washington Jr. puts up 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Sahvir Wheeler is tops on his team in assists per game (7.3), and also puts up 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kellan Grady posts 11.9 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Keion Brooks Jr. is posting 9.8 points, 0.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Aaron Cook is the Bulldogs' top assist man (6.3 per game), and he produces 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.
- Braelen Bridges is the Bulldogs' top scorer (12.8 points per game) and rebounder (5.9), and averages 1.2 assists.
- The Bulldogs receive 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Kario Oquendo.
- Jailyn Ingram gives the Bulldogs 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Noah Baumann gets the Bulldogs 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
