Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) dribbles against East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Jaden Seymour (22) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-9, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (11-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: SECN

Arena: Rupp Arena

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Georgia

The 82.2 points per game the Wildcats average are 9.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (73.1).

The Bulldogs average 9.8 more points per game (70.6) than the Wildcats allow (60.8).

This season, the Wildcats have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

The Bulldogs' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is six percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe averages 15.2 points and 15 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.9 assists, shooting 61.7% from the field.

Tyty Washington Jr. puts up 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sahvir Wheeler is tops on his team in assists per game (7.3), and also puts up 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kellan Grady posts 11.9 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keion Brooks Jr. is posting 9.8 points, 0.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Georgia Players to Watch