Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) dribbles against East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Jaden Seymour (22) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) dribbles against East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Jaden Seymour (22) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-9, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (11-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Georgia

  • The 82.2 points per game the Wildcats average are 9.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (73.1).
  • The Bulldogs average 9.8 more points per game (70.6) than the Wildcats allow (60.8).
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
  • The Bulldogs' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is six percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Oscar Tshiebwe averages 15.2 points and 15 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 0.9 assists, shooting 61.7% from the field.
  • Tyty Washington Jr. puts up 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Sahvir Wheeler is tops on his team in assists per game (7.3), and also puts up 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Kellan Grady posts 11.9 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Keion Brooks Jr. is posting 9.8 points, 0.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Aaron Cook is the Bulldogs' top assist man (6.3 per game), and he produces 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.
  • Braelen Bridges is the Bulldogs' top scorer (12.8 points per game) and rebounder (5.9), and averages 1.2 assists.
  • The Bulldogs receive 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Kario Oquendo.
  • Jailyn Ingram gives the Bulldogs 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Noah Baumann gets the Bulldogs 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Georgia at Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

29 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) drives against Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

29 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

30 minutes ago
Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Bubba Parham (3) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

35 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy