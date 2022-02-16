How to Watch Georgia vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-19, 1-11 SEC) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch LSU vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-16
146 points
Key Stats for LSU vs. Georgia
- The 72.6 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 70.6 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 61.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- The Bulldogs' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason paces the Tigers at 15.9 points per contest, while also putting up 1.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds.
- Darius Days paces his team in rebounds per game (7.4), and also averages 12.5 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Eric Gaines is averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- Brandon Murray posts 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Xavier Pinson leads his team in assists per game (3.7), and also posts 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Aaron Cook paces the Bulldogs in assists (5.6 per game), and averages 10.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Braelen Bridges is putting up a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 12.6 points and 1.7 assists, making 62.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Kario Oquendo paces the Bulldogs in scoring (14.0 points per game), and produces 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Bulldogs receive 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Noah Baumann.
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 35.7% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
How To Watch
February
16
2022
Georgia at LSU
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV