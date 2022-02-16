Feb 12, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) reacts after dunking the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (6-19, 1-11 SEC) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Georgia

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total LSU -16 146 points

Key Stats for LSU vs. Georgia

The 72.6 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs score an average of 70.6 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 61.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

The Bulldogs' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason paces the Tigers at 15.9 points per contest, while also putting up 1.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Darius Days paces his team in rebounds per game (7.4), and also averages 12.5 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Eric Gaines is averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Brandon Murray posts 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Xavier Pinson leads his team in assists per game (3.7), and also posts 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Georgia Players to Watch