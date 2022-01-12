How to Watch Georgia vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-4, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
Mississippi State
-15
143.5 points
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Georgia
- The 74.5 points per game the Mississippi State Bulldogs put up are just 0.2 more points than the Georgia Bulldogs give up (74.3).
- The Bulldogs' 71.0 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 63.4 the Mississippi State Bulldogs allow.
- The Mississippi State Bulldogs make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Georgia Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- The Bulldogs' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Mississippi State Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Shakeel Moore puts up 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Garrison Brooks leads the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 6.9 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 11.3 points.
- D.J. Jeffries is posting 11.0 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
- Cameron Matthews is posting 3.7 points, 1.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Aaron Cook is averaging a team-best 6.2 assists per contest. And he is producing 10.0 points and 2.4 rebounds, making 38.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Braelen Bridges paces the Georgia Bulldogs in rebounding (5.9 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kario Oquendo is No. 1 on the Georgia Bulldogs in scoring (12.9 points per game) and assists (0.7), and produces 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Noah Baumann is putting up 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 47.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.
- The Georgia Bulldogs receive 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jailyn Ingram.
