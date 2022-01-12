Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball against Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball against Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-4, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Georgia

Mississippi State vs Georgia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mississippi State

-15

143.5 points

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Georgia

  • The 74.5 points per game the Mississippi State Bulldogs put up are just 0.2 more points than the Georgia Bulldogs give up (74.3).
  • The Bulldogs' 71.0 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 63.4 the Mississippi State Bulldogs allow.
  • The Mississippi State Bulldogs make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Georgia Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • The Bulldogs' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Mississippi State Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Shakeel Moore puts up 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Garrison Brooks leads the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 6.9 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 11.3 points.
  • D.J. Jeffries is posting 11.0 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Cameron Matthews is posting 3.7 points, 1.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Aaron Cook is averaging a team-best 6.2 assists per contest. And he is producing 10.0 points and 2.4 rebounds, making 38.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
  • Braelen Bridges paces the Georgia Bulldogs in rebounding (5.9 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Kario Oquendo is No. 1 on the Georgia Bulldogs in scoring (12.9 points per game) and assists (0.7), and produces 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Noah Baumann is putting up 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 47.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.
  • The Georgia Bulldogs receive 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jailyn Ingram.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Georgia at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) finishes his shot with a follow through poking Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis (27) in the eyes in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) unable to block a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
drake basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois State at Drake

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy