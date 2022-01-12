Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball against Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-4, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Georgia

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -15 143.5 points

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Georgia

The 74.5 points per game the Mississippi State Bulldogs put up are just 0.2 more points than the Georgia Bulldogs give up (74.3).

The Bulldogs' 71.0 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 63.4 the Mississippi State Bulldogs allow.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Georgia Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

The Bulldogs' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Mississippi State Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Shakeel Moore puts up 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Garrison Brooks leads the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 6.9 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 11.3 points.

D.J. Jeffries is posting 11.0 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Cameron Matthews is posting 3.7 points, 1.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Georgia Players to Watch