How to Watch Georgia vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) go up against the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northwestern
-8
141.5 points
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Georgia
- The Wildcats put up 82.4 points per game, 15 more points than the 67.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 67 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 61.2 the Wildcats allow.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bulldogs' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.7%).
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance averages 18.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.2 assists, shooting 58.1% from the field and 50% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Boo Buie averages a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 16.6 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ryan Young averages 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Ty Berry is putting up 8.6 points, 1.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- Robbie Beran posts 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Aaron Cook is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in assists (7.8 per game), and posts 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Braelen Bridges is the Bulldogs' top scorer (14.2 points per game) and assist man (1.2), and delivers 6.2 rebounds.
- Jailyn Ingram is posting a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.2 points and 2.6 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field.
- Kario Oquendo gets the Bulldogs 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Christian Wright is posting 4.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 42.1% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
November
23
2021
Roman Legends Classic: Georgia vs. Northwestern
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)