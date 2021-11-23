Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Francisco Caffaro (22) shoots the ball \as Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) go up against the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Georgia

    Northwestern vs Georgia Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Northwestern

    -8

    141.5 points

    Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Georgia

    • The Wildcats put up 82.4 points per game, 15 more points than the 67.4 the Bulldogs allow.
    • The Bulldogs score an average of 67 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 61.2 the Wildcats allow.
    • This season, the Wildcats have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Bulldogs' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.7%).

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Pete Nance averages 18.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.2 assists, shooting 58.1% from the field and 50% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Boo Buie averages a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 16.6 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Ryan Young averages 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Ty Berry is putting up 8.6 points, 1.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Robbie Beran posts 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Aaron Cook is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in assists (7.8 per game), and posts 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Braelen Bridges is the Bulldogs' top scorer (14.2 points per game) and assist man (1.2), and delivers 6.2 rebounds.
    • Jailyn Ingram is posting a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.2 points and 2.6 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field.
    • Kario Oquendo gets the Bulldogs 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Christian Wright is posting 4.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 42.1% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Roman Legends Classic: Georgia vs. Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

