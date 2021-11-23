Nov 22, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Francisco Caffaro (22) shoots the ball \as Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) go up against the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Georgia

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Prudential Center

Favorite Spread Total Northwestern -8 141.5 points

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Georgia

The Wildcats put up 82.4 points per game, 15 more points than the 67.4 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs score an average of 67 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 61.2 the Wildcats allow.

This season, the Wildcats have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.7%).

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance averages 18.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.2 assists, shooting 58.1% from the field and 50% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Boo Buie averages a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 16.6 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Ryan Young averages 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ty Berry is putting up 8.6 points, 1.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Robbie Beran posts 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Georgia Players to Watch