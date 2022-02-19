Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after a three pointer by South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (not pictured) in the final seconds of over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Ole Miss Rebels (12-14, 3-10 SEC) bring a four-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12 SEC), losers of six straight. The contest tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

  • The 68.2 points per game the Rebels record are 9.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (77.4).
  • The Bulldogs' 70.3 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 67.6 the Rebels allow.
  • This season, the Rebels have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • The Rebels scoring leader is Matthew Murrell, who averages 11.2 per contest to go with 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
  • Nysier Brooks leads Ole Miss in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Austin Crowley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.3 in each contest.
  • Murrell leads the Rebels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Ole Miss steals leader is Luis Rodriguez, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brooks, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Kario Oquendo is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 14.4 points per game. He also collects 4.2 rebounds and racks up 0.8 assists per game.
  • Georgia's leader in rebounds is Braelen Bridges with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Cook with 5.7 per game.
  • Noah Baumann makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
  • Cook (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Bridges (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Ole Miss Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

LSU

W 76-72

Away

2/5/2022

Florida

L 62-57

Away

2/9/2022

Alabama

L 97-83

Home

2/12/2022

Missouri

L 74-68

Away

2/15/2022

South Carolina

L 77-74

Home

2/19/2022

Georgia

-

Away

2/23/2022

Auburn

-

Away

2/26/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

3/1/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

3/5/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

Georgia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Arkansas

L 99-73

Home

2/5/2022

Auburn

L 74-72

Home

2/9/2022

Florida

L 72-63

Away

2/12/2022

South Carolina

L 80-68

Home

2/16/2022

LSU

L 84-65

Away

2/19/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

2/22/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

2/26/2022

Florida

-

Home

3/1/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

3/5/2022

Missouri

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Ole Miss at Georgia

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

