How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (12-14, 3-10 SEC) bring a four-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12 SEC), losers of six straight. The contest tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Stegeman Coliseum
Key Stats for Georgia vs. Ole Miss
- The 68.2 points per game the Rebels record are 9.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (77.4).
- The Bulldogs' 70.3 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 67.6 the Rebels allow.
- This season, the Rebels have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- The Rebels scoring leader is Matthew Murrell, who averages 11.2 per contest to go with 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Nysier Brooks leads Ole Miss in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Austin Crowley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.3 in each contest.
- Murrell leads the Rebels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Ole Miss steals leader is Luis Rodriguez, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brooks, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Kario Oquendo is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 14.4 points per game. He also collects 4.2 rebounds and racks up 0.8 assists per game.
- Georgia's leader in rebounds is Braelen Bridges with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Cook with 5.7 per game.
- Noah Baumann makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Cook (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Bridges (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
LSU
W 76-72
Away
2/5/2022
Florida
L 62-57
Away
2/9/2022
Alabama
L 97-83
Home
2/12/2022
Missouri
L 74-68
Away
2/15/2022
South Carolina
L 77-74
Home
2/19/2022
Georgia
-
Away
2/23/2022
Auburn
-
Away
2/26/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
3/1/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
3/5/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Arkansas
L 99-73
Home
2/5/2022
Auburn
L 74-72
Home
2/9/2022
Florida
L 72-63
Away
2/12/2022
South Carolina
L 80-68
Home
2/16/2022
LSU
L 84-65
Away
2/19/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
2/22/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
2/26/2022
Florida
-
Home
3/1/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
3/5/2022
Missouri
-
Away
