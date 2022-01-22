Georgia vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Georgia vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-7, 1-4 SEC) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs (5-13, 0-5 SEC), losers of seven straight. The contest starts at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Carolina
-10
143.5 points
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Georgia
- The 71.2 points per game the Gamecocks score are the same as the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs' 70.2 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 68 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.7% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Wildens Leveque is tops on the Gamecocks at 5.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.4 assists and 8.4 points.
- James Reese puts up 9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Devin Carter puts up 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor.
- Jermaine Couisnard posts 7.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Aaron Cook is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in assists (5.7 per game), and averages 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Braelen Bridges is averaging a team-high 6.0 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 12.1 points and 1.6 assists, making 60.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Kario Oquendo tops the Bulldogs in scoring (13.4 points per game) and assists (0.8), and posts 4.2 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Bulldogs receive 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Noah Baumann.
- The Bulldogs get 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Christian Wright.
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Georgia at South Carolina
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)