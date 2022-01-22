Georgia vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Georgia vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-7, 1-4 SEC) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs (5-13, 0-5 SEC), losers of seven straight. The contest starts at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -10 143.5 points

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Georgia

The 71.2 points per game the Gamecocks score are the same as the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs' 70.2 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 68 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

This season, the Gamecocks have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.7% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Wildens Leveque is tops on the Gamecocks at 5.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.4 assists and 8.4 points.

James Reese puts up 9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Devin Carter puts up 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor.

Jermaine Couisnard posts 7.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Georgia Players to Watch