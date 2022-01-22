Georgia vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-7, 1-4 SEC) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs (5-13, 0-5 SEC), losers of seven straight. The contest starts at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia

South Carolina vs Georgia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

South Carolina

-10

143.5 points

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Georgia

  • The 71.2 points per game the Gamecocks score are the same as the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs' 70.2 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 68 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Gamecocks have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.7% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Wildens Leveque is tops on the Gamecocks at 5.3 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.4 assists and 8.4 points.
  • James Reese puts up 9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Devin Carter puts up 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor.
  • Jermaine Couisnard posts 7.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Aaron Cook is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in assists (5.7 per game), and averages 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Braelen Bridges is averaging a team-high 6.0 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 12.1 points and 1.6 assists, making 60.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Kario Oquendo tops the Bulldogs in scoring (13.4 points per game) and assists (0.8), and posts 4.2 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • The Bulldogs receive 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Noah Baumann.
  • The Bulldogs get 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Christian Wright.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Georgia at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
