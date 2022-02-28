Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-23, 1-15 SEC) will attempt to stop a nine-game losing streak when they host the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 SEC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Stegeman Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgia vs. Tennessee
- The Bulldogs score 7.8 more points per game (70.6) than the Volunteers give up (62.8).
- The Volunteers' 73.4 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 78.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- The Volunteers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents.
Georgia Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Kario Oquendo, who averages 15.3 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
- Braelen Bridges leads Georgia in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Aaron Cook leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.6 in each contest.
- The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Noah Baumann, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- Cook and Oquendo lead Georgia on the defensive end, with Cook leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Oquendo in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Kennedy Chandler's points (13.6 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Volunteers' leaderboards.
- Josiah-Jordan James is at the top of the Tennessee rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.8 points and adds 1.4 assists per game.
- Santiago Vescovi makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Volunteers.
- Chandler (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Tennessee while Olivier Nkamhoua (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
South Carolina
L 80-68
Home
2/16/2022
LSU
L 84-65
Away
2/19/2022
Ole Miss
L 85-68
Home
2/22/2022
Texas A&M
L 91-77
Away
2/26/2022
Florida
L 84-72
Home
3/1/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
3/5/2022
Missouri
-
Away
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Vanderbilt
W 73-64
Home
2/15/2022
Kentucky
W 76-63
Home
2/19/2022
Arkansas
L 58-48
Away
2/22/2022
Missouri
W 80-61
Away
2/26/2022
Auburn
W 67-62
Home
3/1/2022
Georgia
-
Away
3/5/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
How To Watch
March
1
2022
Tennessee at Georgia
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)