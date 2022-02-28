Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) dribbles against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (6-23, 1-15 SEC) will attempt to stop a nine-game losing streak when they host the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 SEC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Tennessee

The Bulldogs score 7.8 more points per game (70.6) than the Volunteers give up (62.8).

The Volunteers' 73.4 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 78.3 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

The Volunteers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents.

Georgia Players to Watch

The Bulldogs scoring leader is Kario Oquendo, who averages 15.3 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Braelen Bridges leads Georgia in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Aaron Cook leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.6 in each contest.

The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Noah Baumann, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Cook and Oquendo lead Georgia on the defensive end, with Cook leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Oquendo in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Kennedy Chandler's points (13.6 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Volunteers' leaderboards.

Josiah-Jordan James is at the top of the Tennessee rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.8 points and adds 1.4 assists per game.

Santiago Vescovi makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Volunteers.

Chandler (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Tennessee while Olivier Nkamhoua (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 South Carolina L 80-68 Home 2/16/2022 LSU L 84-65 Away 2/19/2022 Ole Miss L 85-68 Home 2/22/2022 Texas A&M L 91-77 Away 2/26/2022 Florida L 84-72 Home 3/1/2022 Tennessee - Home 3/5/2022 Missouri - Away

Tennessee Schedule