Georgia vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

How to Watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Georgia Bulldogs (5-8, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stegeman Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgia vs. Texas A&M
- The 69.9 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 8.8 more points than the Aggies allow (61.1).
- The Aggies' 76.2 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 72.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Braelen Bridges leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, tallying 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Aaron Cook leads Georgia in assists, averaging 6.3 per game while also scoring 9.8 points per contest.
- Noah Baumann leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Georgia steals leader is Cook, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kario Oquendo, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson racks up 13.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.
- The Texas A&M leaders in rebounding and assists are Tyrece Radford with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.9 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Marcus Williams with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game).
- Andre Gordon makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
- Gordon (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M while Ethan Henderson (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Jacksonville
W 69-58
Home
12/18/2021
George Mason
L 80-67
Home
12/20/2021
Western Carolina
W 85-79
Home
12/22/2021
East Tennessee State
L 86-84
Home
12/29/2021
Gardner-Webb
L 77-60
Home
1/4/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
1/8/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
1/12/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/19/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/22/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
TCU
L 68-64
Home
12/18/2021
Oregon State
W 83-73
Away
12/21/2021
Northwestern State
W 80-61
Home
12/27/2021
Dallas Christian
W 102-52
Home
12/29/2021
Central Arkansas
W 85-59
Home
1/4/2022
Georgia
-
Away
1/8/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
1/11/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
1/15/2022
Missouri
-
Away
1/19/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/22/2022
Arkansas
-
Away