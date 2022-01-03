Georgia vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 29, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Gardner Webb Runnin Bulldogs forward Ludovic Dufeal (24) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Georgia Bulldogs (5-8, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Texas A&M

The 69.9 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 8.8 more points than the Aggies allow (61.1).

The Aggies' 76.2 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 72.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.

Georgia Players to Watch

Braelen Bridges leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, tallying 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Aaron Cook leads Georgia in assists, averaging 6.3 per game while also scoring 9.8 points per contest.

Noah Baumann leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Georgia steals leader is Cook, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kario Oquendo, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson racks up 13.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.

The Texas A&M leaders in rebounding and assists are Tyrece Radford with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.9 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Marcus Williams with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game).

Andre Gordon makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.

Gordon (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M while Ethan Henderson (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2021 Jacksonville W 69-58 Home 12/18/2021 George Mason L 80-67 Home 12/20/2021 Western Carolina W 85-79 Home 12/22/2021 East Tennessee State L 86-84 Home 12/29/2021 Gardner-Webb L 77-60 Home 1/4/2022 Texas A&M - Home 1/8/2022 Kentucky - Away 1/12/2022 Mississippi State - Away 1/15/2022 Vanderbilt - Home 1/19/2022 Auburn - Away 1/22/2022 South Carolina - Away

Texas A&M Schedule