Georgia vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Gardner Webb Runnin Bulldogs forward Ludovic Dufeal (24) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas A&M Aggies (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Georgia Bulldogs (5-8, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M

    Key Stats for Georgia vs. Texas A&M

    • The 69.9 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 8.8 more points than the Aggies allow (61.1).
    • The Aggies' 76.2 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 72.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Bulldogs have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Braelen Bridges leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, tallying 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
    • Aaron Cook leads Georgia in assists, averaging 6.3 per game while also scoring 9.8 points per contest.
    • Noah Baumann leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Georgia steals leader is Cook, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kario Oquendo, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Quenton Jackson racks up 13.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.
    • The Texas A&M leaders in rebounding and assists are Tyrece Radford with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.9 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Marcus Williams with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game).
    • Andre Gordon makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
    • Gordon (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M while Ethan Henderson (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Georgia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 69-58

    Home

    12/18/2021

    George Mason

    L 80-67

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Western Carolina

    W 85-79

    Home

    12/22/2021

    East Tennessee State

    L 86-84

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    L 77-60

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    Texas A&M Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    TCU

    L 68-64

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Oregon State

    W 83-73

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 80-61

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Dallas Christian

    W 102-52

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 85-59

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Texas A&M at Georgia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

