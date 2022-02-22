How to Watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-21, 1-13 SEC) aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (16-11, 5-9 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Reed Arena.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-11.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Georgia
- The Aggies average 5.7 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Bulldogs allow (77.7).
- The Bulldogs average just 4.0 more points per game (70.3) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (66.3).
- The Aggies are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.5% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson paces his team in both points (13.4) and assists (1.6) per game, and also averages 3.4 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Henry Coleman III paces his squad in rebounds per contest (6.1), and also posts 10.2 points and 0.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Tyrece Radford is averaging 9.7 points, 1.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
- Marcus Williams is tops on the Aggies at 3.4 assists per game, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 7.9 points.
- Wade Taylor IV is averaging 8.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Braelen Bridges is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he produces 12.6 points and 1.8 assists.
- Kario Oquendo is putting up a team-leading 14.4 points per game. And he is contributing 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field.
- Aaron Cook leads the Bulldogs in assists (5.6 per game), and posts 10.3 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Noah Baumann gives the Bulldogs 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Bulldogs receive 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jabri Abdur-Rahim.
