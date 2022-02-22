Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; VIew of shoes worn by Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) as he shoots free throws during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; VIew of shoes worn by Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) as he shoots free throws during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (6-21, 1-13 SEC) aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (16-11, 5-9 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Reed Arena.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Georgia

Texas A&M vs Georgia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-11.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Georgia

  • The Aggies average 5.7 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Bulldogs allow (77.7).
  • The Bulldogs average just 4.0 more points per game (70.3) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (66.3).
  • The Aggies are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.5% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson paces his team in both points (13.4) and assists (1.6) per game, and also averages 3.4 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Henry Coleman III paces his squad in rebounds per contest (6.1), and also posts 10.2 points and 0.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Tyrece Radford is averaging 9.7 points, 1.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Marcus Williams is tops on the Aggies at 3.4 assists per game, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 7.9 points.
  • Wade Taylor IV is averaging 8.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Braelen Bridges is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he produces 12.6 points and 1.8 assists.
  • Kario Oquendo is putting up a team-leading 14.4 points per game. And he is contributing 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field.
  • Aaron Cook leads the Bulldogs in assists (5.6 per game), and posts 10.3 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Noah Baumann gives the Bulldogs 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Bulldogs receive 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jabri Abdur-Rahim.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Georgia at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) reacts ahead of forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Boise State

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
UCLA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy