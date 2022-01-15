How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (5-11, 0-3 SEC) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-6, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stegeman Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt
- The 70.0 points per game the Commodores average are 5.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (75.2).
- The Bulldogs score an average of 71.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 63.5 the Commodores allow.
- The Commodores are shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 19.2 points and distributes 2.9 assists per game.
- Quentin Millora-Brown is Vanderbilt's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 5.1 points per game.
- The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Myles Stute, who knocks down two threes per game.
- The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Millora-Brown, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Kario Oquendo scores 13.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
- The Georgia leaders in rebounding and assists are Braelen Bridges with six rebounds per game (he also adds 12 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Aaron Cook with 6.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
- Noah Baumann is dependable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Georgia's leader in steals is Cook with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Oquendo with 0.8 per game.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Hawaii
W 68-54
Away
12/23/2021
BYU
W 69-67
Home
1/4/2022
Arkansas
W 75-74
Away
1/8/2022
South Carolina
L 72-70
Home
1/11/2022
Kentucky
L 78-66
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia
-
Away
1/18/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/22/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/26/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/29/2022
Georgia
-
Home
2/2/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
East Tennessee State
L 86-84
Home
12/29/2021
Gardner-Webb
L 77-60
Home
1/4/2022
Texas A&M
L 81-79
Home
1/8/2022
Kentucky
L 92-77
Away
1/12/2022
Mississippi State
L 88-72
Away
1/15/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/19/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/22/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/25/2022
Alabama
-
Home
1/29/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
2/2/2022
Arkansas
-
Home