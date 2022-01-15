Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-11, 0-3 SEC) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-6, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

  • The 70.0 points per game the Commodores average are 5.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (75.2).
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 71.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 63.5 the Commodores allow.
  • The Commodores are shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 19.2 points and distributes 2.9 assists per game.
  • Quentin Millora-Brown is Vanderbilt's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 5.1 points per game.
  • The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Myles Stute, who knocks down two threes per game.
  • The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Millora-Brown, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Kario Oquendo scores 13.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
  • The Georgia leaders in rebounding and assists are Braelen Bridges with six rebounds per game (he also adds 12 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Aaron Cook with 6.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
  • Noah Baumann is dependable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Georgia's leader in steals is Cook with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Oquendo with 0.8 per game.

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/23/2021

Hawaii

W 68-54

Away

12/23/2021

BYU

W 69-67

Home

1/4/2022

Arkansas

W 75-74

Away

1/8/2022

South Carolina

L 72-70

Home

1/11/2022

Kentucky

L 78-66

Home

1/15/2022

Georgia

-

Away

1/18/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

1/22/2022

Florida

-

Away

1/26/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

1/29/2022

Georgia

-

Home

2/2/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

Georgia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

East Tennessee State

L 86-84

Home

12/29/2021

Gardner-Webb

L 77-60

Home

1/4/2022

Texas A&M

L 81-79

Home

1/8/2022

Kentucky

L 92-77

Away

1/12/2022

Mississippi State

L 88-72

Away

1/15/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

1/19/2022

Auburn

-

Away

1/22/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

1/25/2022

Alabama

-

Home

1/29/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

2/2/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Vanderbilt at Georgia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17496388
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Washington

1 minute ago
USATSI_17486726
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17495076
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

1 minute ago
alabama
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball against Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy