Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74.

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-11, 0-3 SEC) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-6, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

The 70.0 points per game the Commodores average are 5.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (75.2).

The Bulldogs score an average of 71.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 63.5 the Commodores allow.

The Commodores are shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Commodores is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 19.2 points and distributes 2.9 assists per game.

Quentin Millora-Brown is Vanderbilt's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 5.1 points per game.

The Commodores get the most three-point shooting production out of Myles Stute, who knocks down two threes per game.

The Vanderbilt steals leader is Pippen, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Millora-Brown, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

Kario Oquendo scores 13.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulldogs.

The Georgia leaders in rebounding and assists are Braelen Bridges with six rebounds per game (he also adds 12 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Aaron Cook with 6.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).

Noah Baumann is dependable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.1 made threes per game.

Georgia's leader in steals is Cook with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Oquendo with 0.8 per game.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2021 Hawaii W 68-54 Away 12/23/2021 BYU W 69-67 Home 1/4/2022 Arkansas W 75-74 Away 1/8/2022 South Carolina L 72-70 Home 1/11/2022 Kentucky L 78-66 Home 1/15/2022 Georgia - Away 1/18/2022 Tennessee - Home 1/22/2022 Florida - Away 1/26/2022 South Carolina - Away 1/29/2022 Georgia - Home 2/2/2022 Kentucky - Away

Georgia Schedule