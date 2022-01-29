How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6 SEC) hope to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 2-5 SEC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Georgia
- The Commodores put up 67.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 75.9 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 70.6 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 64.1 the Commodores give up to opponents.
- The Commodores make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.3% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright is tops on the Commodores at 5.8 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.9 assists and 12.1 points.
- Quentin Millora-Brown is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (5.8), and also posts 5.5 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Myles Stute puts up 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jamaine Mann is posting 5.1 points, 0.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Braelen Bridges is putting up team highs in points (12.5 per game) and rebounds (5.9). And he is producing 1.5 assists, making 61.8% of his shots from the field.
- Aaron Cook is posting a team-leading 5.7 assists per contest. And he is contributing 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 37.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.5% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
- Kario Oquendo is putting up team highs in points (12.5 per game) and assists (0.8). And he is delivering 4.2 rebounds, making 45.5% of his shots from the field.
- Noah Baumann is putting up 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.2% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim is putting up 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 34.5% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.
