Georgia vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Georgia's Braelen Bridges (23) and Georgia's Kario Oquendo (3) celebrates after an NCAA basketball game between FIU and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Georgia won 58-51. News Joshua L Jones

    The Georgia Bulldogs (2-2) battle the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2) at Stegeman Coliseum on Monday, November 22, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Virginia

    Key Stats for Georgia vs. Virginia

    • Last year, the Cavaliers scored 9.8 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Bulldogs gave up (78.0).
    • The Bulldogs averaged 17.0 more points per game last year (77.5) than the Cavaliers allowed their opponents to score (60.5).
    • The Cavaliers made 47.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
    • The Bulldogs shot at a 45.8% rate from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Sam Hauser averaged 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Jay Huff averaged 7.1 boards per game and Kihei Clark dished out 4.5 assists per game.
    • Hauser knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Reece Beekman averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Huff collected 2.6 blocks per contest.

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Sahvir Wheeler put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 7.4 assists.
    • Toumani Camara averaged 7.4 boards per game in addition to his 12.3 PPG average.
    • P.J. Horne hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Wheeler and Camara were defensive standouts last season, with Wheeler averaging 1.7 steals per game and Camara collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Navy

    L 66-58

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Radford

    W 73-52

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Houston

    L 67-47

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Coppin State

    W 68-52

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    JMU

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    Georgia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Florida International

    W 58-51

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 73-68

    Away

    11/16/2021

    South Carolina State

    W 76-60

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Georgia Tech

    L 88-78

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Wofford

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    George Mason

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Western Carolina

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Virginia at Georgia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

