Georgia vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

How to Watch Georgia vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (2-2) battle the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2) at Stegeman Coliseum on Monday, November 22, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stegeman Coliseum
Key Stats for Georgia vs. Virginia
- Last year, the Cavaliers scored 9.8 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Bulldogs gave up (78.0).
- The Bulldogs averaged 17.0 more points per game last year (77.5) than the Cavaliers allowed their opponents to score (60.5).
- The Cavaliers made 47.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- The Bulldogs shot at a 45.8% rate from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Sam Hauser averaged 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Jay Huff averaged 7.1 boards per game and Kihei Clark dished out 4.5 assists per game.
- Hauser knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Reece Beekman averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Huff collected 2.6 blocks per contest.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Sahvir Wheeler put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 7.4 assists.
- Toumani Camara averaged 7.4 boards per game in addition to his 12.3 PPG average.
- P.J. Horne hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Wheeler and Camara were defensive standouts last season, with Wheeler averaging 1.7 steals per game and Camara collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Navy
L 66-58
Home
11/12/2021
Radford
W 73-52
Home
11/16/2021
Houston
L 67-47
Away
11/19/2021
Coppin State
W 68-52
Home
11/22/2021
Georgia
-
Away
11/26/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
11/29/2021
Iowa
-
Home
12/3/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
12/7/2021
JMU
-
Away
12/18/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Florida International
W 58-51
Home
11/13/2021
Cincinnati
L 73-68
Away
11/16/2021
South Carolina State
W 76-60
Home
11/19/2021
Georgia Tech
L 88-78
Home
11/22/2021
Virginia
-
Home
11/28/2021
Wofford
-
Home
12/1/2021
Memphis
-
Home
12/7/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
12/18/2021
George Mason
-
Home
12/20/2021
Western Carolina
-
Home
How To Watch
November
22
2021
Virginia at Georgia
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
