How to Watch Gonzaga at BYU in Men's College Basketball

Gonzaga puts its perfect conference record on the line on Saturday when it visits BYU

Gonzaga kept rolling on Thursday night when it beat San Diego 92-62 on the road. The win was the 11th straight for the Bulldogs and pushed them to 7-0 in the WCC.

How to Watch Gonzaga at BYU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Gonzaga at BYU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have been absolutely dominant in conference play as they have won every game by at least 16 points and have scored over 100 points four times.

One of those times was back on January 13th when Gonzaga beat BYU 110-84. It was an impressive win for the Bulldogs and one they will look to repeat again on Saturday.

The Cougars, though, will be looking to avenge that loss and pick up a huge upset.

BYU won three straight after that loss, but has since lost its last three. The Cougars have lost at Santa Clara, been upset by Pacific and then lost to San Francisco on Thursday.

It has been a bad stretch for them and it has dropped them to 5-4 in the WCC and effectively out of the conference race.

They need a big win and they get that opportunity on Saturday night, but it isn't going to be easy against the No. 2 team in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.