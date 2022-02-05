Skip to main content

How to Watch Gonzaga at BYU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gonzaga puts its perfect conference record on the line on Saturday when it visits BYU

Gonzaga kept rolling on Thursday night when it beat San Diego 92-62 on the road. The win was the 11th straight for the Bulldogs and pushed them to 7-0 in the WCC.

How to Watch Gonzaga at BYU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Gonzaga at BYU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have been absolutely dominant in conference play as they have won every game by at least 16 points and have scored over 100 points four times.

One of those times was back on January 13th when Gonzaga beat BYU 110-84. It was an impressive win for the Bulldogs and one they will look to repeat again on Saturday.

The Cougars, though, will be looking to avenge that loss and pick up a huge upset.

BYU won three straight after that loss, but has since lost its last three. The Cougars have lost at Santa Clara, been upset by Pacific and then lost to San Francisco on Thursday.

It has been a bad stretch for them and it has dropped them to 5-4 in the WCC and effectively out of the conference race.

They need a big win and they get that opportunity on Saturday night, but it isn't going to be easy against the No. 2 team in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Gonzaga at BYU in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17608266
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Magic

1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at BYU in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
arizona
College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
byu basketball women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch BYU at Gonzaga

1 minute ago
oklahoma women
Women's College Basketball

West Virginia at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream

1 hour ago
Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots as Missouri Tigers forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Texas A&M in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Marshall at Charlotte in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy