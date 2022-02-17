Pepperdine will host Gonzaga on Wednesday night, hoping to knock off the top team in the country in men's basketball.

Gonzaga once again has one of the most talented rosters in the entire country. As such, they’re currently ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll.

With a record of 21-1, the Bulldogs will look to keep their momentum alive tonight as they hit the road to take on Pepperdine.

How to Watch Gonzaga at Pepperdine Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

After falling in the championship game last season, Gonzaga is back at the top of the standings and looking to win it all this season. They’ve reloaded their roster, headlined by rookie center Chet Holmgren.

On the season, the 7-footer is averaging 14.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per contest. With other key pieces around him, including Drew Timme, the Bulldogs have a real chance to go all the way come March.

Pepperdine’s offense features a balanced scoring attack with six players averaging at least 8.5 points per contest. The Waves are led by forward Jan Zidek, who’s produced 13.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

With a 7-20 record on the season, Pepperdine will be a huge underdog in today’s matchup. However, anything can happen in college basketball which makes it so exciting.

Holmgren is one of the best players in the entire country, which is why he’s a potential top overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft. On both ends of the floor, he’s able to make a major impact.

