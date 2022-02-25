Gonzaga puts its 16-game winning streak on the line Thursday night when it battles conference rival San Francisco.

Gonzaga continued its dominance in the WCC on Saturday when it took down Santa Clara, 81-69. The win kept the Bulldogs perfect in conference play at 12-0.

How to Watch Gonzaga at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Gonzaga at San Francisco game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 12 conference wins are part of a 16-game winning streak that has once again put Gonzaga at the top of the college basketball world.

The Bulldogs are again a strong contender to win the national championship, but first, they want to finish off a perfect conference season.

On Thursday, that will include taking down a San Francisco team fighting for its chance at an at-large berth in the tournament.

The Dons are desperate for a big-time win, and Thursday they get that opportunity against the No. 1 Bulldogs.

They came up short in their first attempt back on Jan. 20 when Gonzaga beat them 78-62.

Since that loss, the Dons have gone 7-2 and are currently 9-5 in the WCC and 22-7 overall.

They have played well this year but are lacking that breakthrough win and upsetting Gonzaga would go a long way in strengthening their tournament resume.

Regional restrictions may apply.