How to Watch Gonzaga at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Gonzaga continued its dominance in the WCC on Saturday when it took down Santa Clara, 81-69. The win kept the Bulldogs perfect in conference play at 12-0.
How to Watch Gonzaga at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live stream the Gonzaga at San Francisco game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The 12 conference wins are part of a 16-game winning streak that has once again put Gonzaga at the top of the college basketball world.
The Bulldogs are again a strong contender to win the national championship, but first, they want to finish off a perfect conference season.
On Thursday, that will include taking down a San Francisco team fighting for its chance at an at-large berth in the tournament.
The Dons are desperate for a big-time win, and Thursday they get that opportunity against the No. 1 Bulldogs.
They came up short in their first attempt back on Jan. 20 when Gonzaga beat them 78-62.
Since that loss, the Dons have gone 7-2 and are currently 9-5 in the WCC and 22-7 overall.
They have played well this year but are lacking that breakthrough win and upsetting Gonzaga would go a long way in strengthening their tournament resume.
Regional restrictions may apply.