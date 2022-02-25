Skip to main content

How to Watch Gonzaga at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gonzaga puts its 16-game winning streak on the line Thursday night when it battles conference rival San Francisco.

Gonzaga continued its dominance in the WCC on Saturday when it took down Santa Clara, 81-69. The win kept the Bulldogs perfect in conference play at 12-0.

How to Watch Gonzaga at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Gonzaga at San Francisco game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 12 conference wins are part of a 16-game winning streak that has once again put Gonzaga at the top of the college basketball world. 

The Bulldogs are again a strong contender to win the national championship, but first, they want to finish off a perfect conference season.

On Thursday, that will include taking down a San Francisco team fighting for its chance at an at-large berth in the tournament.

The Dons are desperate for a big-time win, and Thursday they get that opportunity against the No. 1 Bulldogs.

They came up short in their first attempt back on Jan. 20 when Gonzaga beat them 78-62.

Since that loss, the Dons have gone 7-2 and are currently 9-5 in the WCC and 22-7 overall.

They have played well this year but are lacking that breakthrough win and upsetting Gonzaga would go a long way in strengthening their tournament resume.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Gonzaga at San Francisco

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
USATSI_10734834
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Women’s College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17739179
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Illinois in Men's College Basketball

By Evan Massey
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Belmont at Murray State

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy