How to Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 Gonzaga could move back to No. 1 with a win today over Santa Clara.

After taking two nonconference losses against tough opponents, the No. 2 Gonzaga men's basketball team (13-2) fell out of the top spot in the AP Top 25, but the Bulldogs could get back to No. 1 with a win against conference rival Santa Clara (11–5) on Saturday.

The Bulldogs come into the game on a six-game winning streak. The Broncos are right behind them with a four-game winning streak on the line.

How to Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs beat conference rival BYU 110–84 crushing in their last outing.

During their winning streak, the Bulldogs have won every game by at least 14 points and have a scoring margin of plus-29.1 points per game. They have averaged 94.0 points per game and 19.7 assists per game.

Also in this stretch, freshman phenom Chet Holmgren is averaging 13.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 25 minutes per game.

On the other side, the Broncos are also capable of getting up and down the court, scoring 76.9 points per game and allowing 68.0 points per game. If the Broncos try to score with the Bulldogs, this could be a fun game, but it also could be another huge win for the Bulldogs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

