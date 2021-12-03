Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Gonzaga

The Crimson Tide record 23.2 more points per game (85.7) than the Bulldogs give up (62.5).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 86.8 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 69.4 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.9% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 54.4% rate from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Alabama Players to Watch

Keon Ellis posts a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 13.3 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 55.6% from the field and 46.7% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaden Shackelford posts a team-high 18.0 points per contest. He is also posting 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 41.9% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jahvon Quinerly is putting up 14.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

JD Davison paces his squad in assists per contest (4.9), and also posts 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Charles Bediako posts 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 64.7% from the floor.

Gonzaga Players to Watch