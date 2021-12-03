Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Gonzaga

    Key Stats for Alabama vs. Gonzaga

    • The Crimson Tide record 23.2 more points per game (85.7) than the Bulldogs give up (62.5).
    • The Bulldogs put up an average of 86.8 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 69.4 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.9% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
    • The Bulldogs have shot at a 54.4% rate from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Keon Ellis posts a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 13.3 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 55.6% from the field and 46.7% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jaden Shackelford posts a team-high 18.0 points per contest. He is also posting 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 41.9% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jahvon Quinerly is putting up 14.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
    • JD Davison paces his squad in assists per contest (4.9), and also posts 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Charles Bediako posts 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 64.7% from the floor.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Chet Holmgren is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (7.0 per game), and he delivers 13.8 points and 2.5 assists.
    • Drew Timme tops the Bulldogs in scoring (17.4 points per game), and posts 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Julian Strawther is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (7.0 per game), and he produces 14.0 points and 0.9 assists.
    • Andrew Nembhard is the Bulldogs' top assist man (5.4 per game), and he delivers 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds.
    • The Bulldogs get 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Rasir Bolton.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Alabama at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wagner vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Toledo vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stony Brook vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    50 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    59 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy