Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
Key Stats for Alabama vs. Gonzaga
- The Crimson Tide record 23.2 more points per game (85.7) than the Bulldogs give up (62.5).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 86.8 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 69.4 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.9% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 54.4% rate from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Keon Ellis posts a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 13.3 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 55.6% from the field and 46.7% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jaden Shackelford posts a team-high 18.0 points per contest. He is also posting 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 41.9% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jahvon Quinerly is putting up 14.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
- JD Davison paces his squad in assists per contest (4.9), and also posts 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Charles Bediako posts 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 64.7% from the floor.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Chet Holmgren is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (7.0 per game), and he delivers 13.8 points and 2.5 assists.
- Drew Timme tops the Bulldogs in scoring (17.4 points per game), and posts 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Julian Strawther is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (7.0 per game), and he produces 14.0 points and 0.9 assists.
- Andrew Nembhard is the Bulldogs' top assist man (5.4 per game), and he delivers 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds.
- The Bulldogs get 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Rasir Bolton.
How To Watch
