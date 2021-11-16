Dec 20, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Alcorn State Braves forward Tyree Corbett (5) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Alcorn State Braves (0-0) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State

Last year, the 91.0 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 15.4 more points than the Braves allowed (75.6).

The Braves' 66.1 points per game last year were only 3.6 fewer points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

The Bulldogs made 54.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.2 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (48.7%).

The Braves shot 39.3% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Drew Timme scored 19.0 points and grabbed 7.0 boards per game last season.

Andrew Nembhard dished out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 9.2 PPG.

Corey Kispert hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Jalen Suggs and Timme were defensive standouts last season, with Suggs averaging 1.8 steals per game and Timme collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Troymain Crosby scored 19.1 points and grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game last season.

Byron Joshua averaged 1.9 assists per game while also scoring 6.9 points per contest.

David Pierce III knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.

Oddyst Walker averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Anthony Fairley compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Dixie State W 97-63 Home 11/13/2021 Texas W 86-74 Home 11/15/2021 Alcorn State - Home 11/19/2021 Bellarmine - Home 11/22/2021 Central Michigan - Home 11/23/2021 UCLA - Away 11/26/2021 Duke - Home 11/29/2021 Tarleton State - Home

Alcorn State Schedule