How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Alcorn State Braves (0-0) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State
- Last year, the 91.0 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 15.4 more points than the Braves allowed (75.6).
- The Braves' 66.1 points per game last year were only 3.6 fewer points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
- The Bulldogs made 54.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.2 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
- The Braves shot 39.3% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Drew Timme scored 19.0 points and grabbed 7.0 boards per game last season.
- Andrew Nembhard dished out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 9.2 PPG.
- Corey Kispert hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jalen Suggs and Timme were defensive standouts last season, with Suggs averaging 1.8 steals per game and Timme collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Troymain Crosby scored 19.1 points and grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game last season.
- Byron Joshua averaged 1.9 assists per game while also scoring 6.9 points per contest.
- David Pierce III knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Oddyst Walker averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Anthony Fairley compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Dixie State
W 97-63
Home
11/13/2021
Texas
W 86-74
Home
11/15/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
11/19/2021
Bellarmine
-
Home
11/22/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
11/23/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/26/2021
Duke
-
Home
11/29/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
Alcorn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Washington State
L 85-67
Away
11/10/2021
Seattle U
L 69-66
Away
11/13/2021
Portland
L 62-58
Away
11/15/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
11/26/2021
Southern Illinois
-
Away
11/28/2021
Milwaukee
-
Away
12/4/2021
Tulane
-
Away
12/6/2021
Houston
-
Away
12/14/2021
Wichita State
-
Away
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Alcorn State at Gonzaga
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
9:00
PM/EST
