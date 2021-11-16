Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 20, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Alcorn State Braves forward Tyree Corbett (5) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 20, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Alcorn State Braves forward Tyree Corbett (5) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Alcorn State Braves (0-0) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Alcorn State

    • Last year, the 91.0 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 15.4 more points than the Braves allowed (75.6).
    • The Braves' 66.1 points per game last year were only 3.6 fewer points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs made 54.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.2 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
    • The Braves shot 39.3% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Drew Timme scored 19.0 points and grabbed 7.0 boards per game last season.
    • Andrew Nembhard dished out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 9.2 PPG.
    • Corey Kispert hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jalen Suggs and Timme were defensive standouts last season, with Suggs averaging 1.8 steals per game and Timme collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Alcorn State Players to Watch

    • Troymain Crosby scored 19.1 points and grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game last season.
    • Byron Joshua averaged 1.9 assists per game while also scoring 6.9 points per contest.
    • David Pierce III knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Oddyst Walker averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Anthony Fairley compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.

    Gonzaga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Dixie State

    W 97-63

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas

    W 86-74

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    Alcorn State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Washington State

    L 85-67

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Seattle U

    L 69-66

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Portland

    L 62-58

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Milwaukee

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Alcorn State at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego at California

    7 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at Wisconsin

    7 minutes ago
    Washington Huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas Southern at Washington

    7 minutes ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers center Cameron Krutwig (25) dribbles the ball against Oregon State Beavers center Roman Silva (12) in the first half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon State at Tulsa

    7 minutes ago
    Gonzaga
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alcorn State at Gonzaga

    7 minutes ago
    Colorado Buffaloes guard McKinley Wright IV (25) and forward Jeriah Horne (41) react after their 71-53 loss to the Florida State Seminoles during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stone/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maine vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) dunks above Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) as guard Adam Flagler (10) and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) on the bench react during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Navy vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) traded jerseys after the game at Vivint Arena. Miami Heat won 111-105. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy