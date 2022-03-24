Gonzaga vs. Arkansas: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) shoots the ball while Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Watch this Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) and No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8) to determine which of the squads is heading to the West Regional Region bracket final when it tips off on Thursday at Chase Center, beginning at 7:09 PM.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:09 PM ET

7:09 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Arkansas

The Bulldogs record 87.8 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 68.0 the Razorbacks allow.

The Razorbacks' 76.2 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 66.0 the Bulldogs give up.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.6% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have knocked down.

The Razorbacks' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (37.9%).

Gonzaga Players to Watch

The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.2 per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.8 in each contest.

The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Rasir Bolton, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.6 per contest.

Arkansas Players to Watch

JD Notae's points (18.4 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Razorbacks' leaderboards.

Jaylin Williams grabs 9.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.5 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Arkansas rebounding leaderboard.

Notae is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Razorbacks, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Arkansas' leader in steals is Notae (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (1.1 per game).

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) L 67-57 Away 3/7/2022 San Francisco W 81-71 Home 3/8/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) W 82-69 Home 3/17/2022 Georgia State W 93-72 Home 3/19/2022 Memphis W 82-78 Home 3/24/2022 Arkansas - Home

Arkansas Schedule