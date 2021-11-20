Bellarmine basketball's Dylan Penn drives to the basket during practice Tuesday evening at Knight's Hall. Jan. 26, 2021 T9i9521 Bellarmine Basketball

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Bellarmine Knights (0-3) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 24.8 more points per game (91.0) than the Knights gave up (66.2).

The Knights put up only 4.6 more points per game last year (74.3) than the Bulldogs allowed (69.7).

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 54.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.9% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Knights' opponents made.

The Knights' 50.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Drew Timme accumulated 19 points and seven rebounds per game last season.

Andrew Nembhard dished out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 9.2 PPG.

Corey Kispert knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.

Jalen Suggs averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Timme compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Pedro Bradshaw accumulated 16 points and 6.9 boards per game last season.

Dylan Penn averaged 3.6 assists per game to go with his 12.9 PPG scoring average.

CJ Fleming hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Bradshaw averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Ethan Claycomb notched 0.6 blocks per contest.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Dixie State W 97-63 Home 11/13/2021 Texas W 86-74 Home 11/15/2021 Alcorn State W 84-57 Home 11/19/2021 Bellarmine - Home 11/22/2021 Central Michigan - Home 11/23/2021 UCLA - Away 11/26/2021 Duke - Home 11/29/2021 Tarleton State - Home 12/4/2021 Alabama - Away

Bellarmine Schedule