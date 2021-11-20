Publish date:
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Bellarmine Knights (0-3) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 24.8 more points per game (91.0) than the Knights gave up (66.2).
- The Knights put up only 4.6 more points per game last year (74.3) than the Bulldogs allowed (69.7).
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 54.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.9% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Knights' opponents made.
- The Knights' 50.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Drew Timme accumulated 19 points and seven rebounds per game last season.
- Andrew Nembhard dished out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 9.2 PPG.
- Corey Kispert knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
- Jalen Suggs averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Timme compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Pedro Bradshaw accumulated 16 points and 6.9 boards per game last season.
- Dylan Penn averaged 3.6 assists per game to go with his 12.9 PPG scoring average.
- CJ Fleming hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Bradshaw averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Ethan Claycomb notched 0.6 blocks per contest.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Dixie State
W 97-63
Home
11/13/2021
Texas
W 86-74
Home
11/15/2021
Alcorn State
W 84-57
Home
11/19/2021
Bellarmine
-
Home
11/22/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
11/23/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/26/2021
Duke
-
Home
11/29/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Alabama
-
Away
Bellarmine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Purdue
L 96-67
Away
11/13/2021
Murray State
L 78-59
Away
11/17/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 73-64
Away
11/19/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
11/22/2021
UCLA
-
Home
11/23/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
11/28/2021
Franklin
-
Home
11/30/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
12/5/2021
Defiance
-
Home
