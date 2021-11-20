Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Bellarmine basketball's Dylan Penn drives to the basket during practice Tuesday evening at Knight's Hall. Jan. 26, 2021 T9i9521 Bellarmine Basketball

    The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Bellarmine Knights (0-3) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Bellarmine

    • Last year, the Bulldogs scored 24.8 more points per game (91.0) than the Knights gave up (66.2).
    • The Knights put up only 4.6 more points per game last year (74.3) than the Bulldogs allowed (69.7).
    • Last season, the Bulldogs had a 54.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.9% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Knights' opponents made.
    • The Knights' 50.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Drew Timme accumulated 19 points and seven rebounds per game last season.
    • Andrew Nembhard dished out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 9.2 PPG.
    • Corey Kispert knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Jalen Suggs averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Timme compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.

    Bellarmine Players to Watch

    • Pedro Bradshaw accumulated 16 points and 6.9 boards per game last season.
    • Dylan Penn averaged 3.6 assists per game to go with his 12.9 PPG scoring average.
    • CJ Fleming hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Bradshaw averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Ethan Claycomb notched 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Gonzaga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Dixie State

    W 97-63

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas

    W 86-74

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 84-57

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    Bellarmine Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Purdue

    L 96-67

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Murray State

    L 78-59

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 73-64

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Franklin

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Defiance

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Bellarmine at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

