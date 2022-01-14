Gonzaga vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 WCC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the BYU Cougars (14-3, 2-0 WCC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. BYU
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. BYU
- The Bulldogs average 26.0 more points per game (87.9) than the Cougars give up (61.9).
- The Cougars average nine more points per game (73) than the Bulldogs give up (64).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 14 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- The Cougars have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 16.8 points per game to go with six rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 8.4 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
- Rasir Bolton leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello is the top scorer for the Cougars with 16.6 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game to his statistics.
- BYU's leader in rebounds is Fousseyni Traore with 7.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Te'Jon Lucas with 4.5 per game.
- Barcello hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
- Barcello (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for BYU while Traore (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Merrimack
W 80-55
Home
12/18/2021
Texas Tech
W 69-55
Away
12/20/2021
Northern Arizona
W 95-49
Home
12/28/2021
North Alabama
W 93-63
Home
1/8/2022
Pepperdine
W 117-83
Home
1/13/2022
BYU
-
Home
1/15/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away
1/20/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
1/27/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
1/29/2022
Portland
-
Home
2/3/2022
Pepperdine
-
Away
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Vanderbilt
L 69-67
Away
12/25/2021
Liberty
W 80-75
Home
12/29/2021
Westminster (UT)
W 65-53
Home
1/6/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 73-51
Home
1/8/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 52-43
Home
1/13/2022
Gonzaga
-
Away
1/15/2022
San Francisco
-
Away
1/20/2022
San Diego
-
Home
1/22/2022
Portland
-
Home
1/27/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away
1/29/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away