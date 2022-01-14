Gonzaga vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA;Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) drives against Utah State Aggies center Trevin Dorius (32) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 WCC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the BYU Cougars (14-3, 2-0 WCC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. BYU

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. BYU

  • The Bulldogs average 26.0 more points per game (87.9) than the Cougars give up (61.9).
  • The Cougars average nine more points per game (73) than the Bulldogs give up (64).
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 14 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • The Cougars have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 16.8 points per game to go with six rebounds and 2.3 assists.
  • Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 8.4 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
  • Rasir Bolton leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.

BYU Players to Watch

  • Alex Barcello is the top scorer for the Cougars with 16.6 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game to his statistics.
  • BYU's leader in rebounds is Fousseyni Traore with 7.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Te'Jon Lucas with 4.5 per game.
  • Barcello hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
  • Barcello (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for BYU while Traore (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Gonzaga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/9/2021

Merrimack

W 80-55

Home

12/18/2021

Texas Tech

W 69-55

Away

12/20/2021

Northern Arizona

W 95-49

Home

12/28/2021

North Alabama

W 93-63

Home

1/8/2022

Pepperdine

W 117-83

Home

1/13/2022

BYU

-

Home

1/15/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

1/20/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Away

1/27/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Home

1/29/2022

Portland

-

Home

2/3/2022

Pepperdine

-

Away

BYU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/23/2021

Vanderbilt

L 69-67

Away

12/25/2021

Liberty

W 80-75

Home

12/29/2021

Westminster (UT)

W 65-53

Home

1/6/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 73-51

Home

1/8/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

W 52-43

Home

1/13/2022

Gonzaga

-

Away

1/15/2022

San Francisco

-

Away

1/20/2022

San Diego

-

Home

1/22/2022

Portland

-

Home

1/27/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Away

How To Watch

January
13
2022

BYU at Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
