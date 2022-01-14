Gonzaga vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA;Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) drives against Utah State Aggies center Trevin Dorius (32) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 WCC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the BYU Cougars (14-3, 2-0 WCC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. BYU

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. BYU

The Bulldogs average 26.0 more points per game (87.9) than the Cougars give up (61.9).

The Cougars average nine more points per game (73) than the Bulldogs give up (64).

The Bulldogs are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 14 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 16.8 points per game to go with six rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 8.4 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.

Rasir Bolton leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.

Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.

BYU Players to Watch

Alex Barcello is the top scorer for the Cougars with 16.6 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game to his statistics.

BYU's leader in rebounds is Fousseyni Traore with 7.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Te'Jon Lucas with 4.5 per game.

Barcello hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.

Barcello (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for BYU while Traore (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Merrimack W 80-55 Home 12/18/2021 Texas Tech W 69-55 Away 12/20/2021 Northern Arizona W 95-49 Home 12/28/2021 North Alabama W 93-63 Home 1/8/2022 Pepperdine W 117-83 Home 1/13/2022 BYU - Home 1/15/2022 Santa Clara - Away 1/20/2022 Pacific (CA) - Away 1/27/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Home 1/29/2022 Portland - Home 2/3/2022 Pepperdine - Away

BYU Schedule