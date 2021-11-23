Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 15, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Alcorn State Braves at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 84-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Key Stats for Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga

Last year, the 91.0 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 11.2 more points than the Chippewas gave up (79.8).

The Chippewas' 76.8 points per game last year were 7.1 more points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs gave up.

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 54.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.3% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Chippewas' opponents knocked down.

The Chippewas shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Drew Timme put up 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season.

Andrew Nembhard averaged 4.4 assists per game to go with his 9.2 PPG scoring average.

Corey Kispert knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.

Jalen Suggs and Timme were defensive standouts last season, with Suggs averaging 1.8 steals per game and Timme collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Trayvon Broadway scored 17.9 points and distributed 1.8 assists per game last season.

Meikkel Murray pulled down an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game last season.

Matt Beachler hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Broadway averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Malik Muhammad compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Dixie State W 97-63 Home 11/13/2021 Texas W 86-74 Home 11/15/2021 Alcorn State W 84-57 Home 11/19/2021 Bellarmine W 92-50 Home 11/22/2021 Central Michigan - Away 11/23/2021 UCLA - Away 11/26/2021 Duke - Home 11/29/2021 Tarleton State - Home 12/4/2021 Alabama - Away 12/9/2021 Merrimack - Home

Central Michigan Schedule