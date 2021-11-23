Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Alcorn State Braves at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 84-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga

    Key Stats for Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga

    • Last year, the 91.0 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 11.2 more points than the Chippewas gave up (79.8).
    • The Chippewas' 76.8 points per game last year were 7.1 more points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs gave up.
    • Last season, the Bulldogs had a 54.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.3% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Chippewas' opponents knocked down.
    • The Chippewas shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Drew Timme put up 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season.
    • Andrew Nembhard averaged 4.4 assists per game to go with his 9.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Corey Kispert knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Jalen Suggs and Timme were defensive standouts last season, with Suggs averaging 1.8 steals per game and Timme collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Central Michigan Players to Watch

    • Trayvon Broadway scored 17.9 points and distributed 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Meikkel Murray pulled down an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game last season.
    • Matt Beachler hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Broadway averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Malik Muhammad compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Gonzaga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Dixie State

    W 97-63

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas

    W 86-74

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 84-57

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 92-50

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    Central Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Missouri

    L 78-68

    Away

    11/13/2021

    DePaul

    L 99-66

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    W 62-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Youngstown State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Gonzaga at Central Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

