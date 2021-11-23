Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
Key Stats for Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga
- Last year, the 91.0 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 11.2 more points than the Chippewas gave up (79.8).
- The Chippewas' 76.8 points per game last year were 7.1 more points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs gave up.
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 54.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.3% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Chippewas' opponents knocked down.
- The Chippewas shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Drew Timme put up 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season.
- Andrew Nembhard averaged 4.4 assists per game to go with his 9.2 PPG scoring average.
- Corey Kispert knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
- Jalen Suggs and Timme were defensive standouts last season, with Suggs averaging 1.8 steals per game and Timme collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Trayvon Broadway scored 17.9 points and distributed 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Meikkel Murray pulled down an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game last season.
- Matt Beachler hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Broadway averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Malik Muhammad compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Gonzaga Schedule
11/9/2021
Dixie State
W 97-63
Home
11/13/2021
Texas
W 86-74
Home
11/15/2021
Alcorn State
W 84-57
Home
11/19/2021
Bellarmine
W 92-50
Home
11/22/2021
Central Michigan
-
Away
11/23/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/26/2021
Duke
-
Home
11/29/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Alabama
-
Away
12/9/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
Central Michigan Schedule
11/9/2021
Missouri
L 78-68
Away
11/13/2021
DePaul
L 99-66
Away
11/15/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 62-61
Away
11/22/2021
Gonzaga
-
Home
11/23/2021
Bellarmine
-
Away
11/29/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
12/1/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/5/2021
Western Illinois
-
Home
12/8/2021
Youngstown State
-
Away
