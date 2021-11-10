Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Dixie State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) play the Dixie State Trailblazers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Dixie State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    • Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Dixie State

    • Last year, the Bulldogs scored 14.7 more points per game (91.0) than the Trailblazers allowed (76.3).
    • The Trailblazers' 69.6 points per game last year were only 0.1 fewer points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
    • The Bulldogs shot 54.9% from the field last season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Trailblazers allowed to opponents.
    • The Trailblazers' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Drew Timme put up 19 points and seven rebounds per game last season.
    • Andrew Nembhard dished out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 9.2 PPG.
    • Corey Kispert hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jalen Suggs and Timme were defensive standouts last season, with Suggs averaging 1.8 steals per game and Timme collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Dixie State Players to Watch

    • Cameron Gooden scored 13.1 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.
    • Hunter Schofield averaged 5.9 boards per game in addition to his 12.7 PPG average.
    • Gooden hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Gooden and Dason Youngblood were defensive standouts last season, with Gooden averaging 1.7 steals per game and Youngblood collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Gonzaga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Dixie State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    Dixie State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Texas State

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Bethesda (CA)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Dixie State at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

