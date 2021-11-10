Publish date:
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Dixie State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) play the Dixie State Trailblazers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Dixie State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Dixie State
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 14.7 more points per game (91.0) than the Trailblazers allowed (76.3).
- The Trailblazers' 69.6 points per game last year were only 0.1 fewer points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
- The Bulldogs shot 54.9% from the field last season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Trailblazers allowed to opponents.
- The Trailblazers' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Drew Timme put up 19 points and seven rebounds per game last season.
- Andrew Nembhard dished out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 9.2 PPG.
- Corey Kispert hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jalen Suggs and Timme were defensive standouts last season, with Suggs averaging 1.8 steals per game and Timme collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.
Dixie State Players to Watch
- Cameron Gooden scored 13.1 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.
- Hunter Schofield averaged 5.9 boards per game in addition to his 12.7 PPG average.
- Gooden hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Gooden and Dason Youngblood were defensive standouts last season, with Gooden averaging 1.7 steals per game and Youngblood collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Dixie State
-
Home
11/13/2021
Texas
-
Home
11/15/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
11/19/2021
Bellarmine
-
Home
11/22/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
11/23/2021
UCLA
-
Away
Dixie State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
11/12/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
11/19/2021
Texas State
-
Home
11/22/2021
USC
-
Away
11/27/2021
Weber State
-
Home
12/1/2021
Bethesda (CA)
-
Home
