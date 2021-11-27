Gonzaga vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Lafayette Leopards forward Leo O'Boyle (33) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-0) bring a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (6-0), winners of six straight as well. The contest starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Duke

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Duke

    • The Bulldogs average 29.7 more points per game (91.5) than the Blue Devils give up (61.8).
    • The Blue Devils put up an average of 85.8 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 60.2 the Bulldogs allow.
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 55.6% from the field this season, 16.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
    • The Blue Devils have shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Drew Timme, who averages 18.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
    • Chet Holmgren is Gonzaga's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Andrew Nembhard is its best passer, averaging 5.0 assists in each contest.
    • Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Gonzaga steals leader is Anton Watson, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmgren, who compiles 3.5 rejections per contest.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • The Blue Devils' leader in scoring and rebounding is Paolo Banchero with 17.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
    • Wendell Moore notches more assists than any other Duke player with 5.7 per game. He also averages 17.5 points and grabs 6.3 rebounds per game.
    • Trevor Keels is the most prolific from distance for the Blue Devils, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Keels (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Duke while Mark Williams (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Gonzaga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Texas

    W 86-74

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 84-57

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 92-50

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 107-54

    Away

    11/23/2021

    UCLA

    W 83-63

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    Duke Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Army

    W 82-56

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Campbell

    W 67-56

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    W 92-52

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Lafayette

    W 88-55

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Citadel

    W 107-81

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Cleveland State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Duke at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

