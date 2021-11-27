Gonzaga vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 19, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Lafayette Leopards forward Leo O'Boyle (33) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-0) bring a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (6-0), winners of six straight as well. The contest starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Duke

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Duke

The Bulldogs average 29.7 more points per game (91.5) than the Blue Devils give up (61.8).

The Blue Devils put up an average of 85.8 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 60.2 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs are shooting 55.6% from the field this season, 16.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

The Blue Devils have shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Drew Timme, who averages 18.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Chet Holmgren is Gonzaga's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Andrew Nembhard is its best passer, averaging 5.0 assists in each contest.

Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Gonzaga steals leader is Anton Watson, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmgren, who compiles 3.5 rejections per contest.

Duke Players to Watch

The Blue Devils' leader in scoring and rebounding is Paolo Banchero with 17.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Wendell Moore notches more assists than any other Duke player with 5.7 per game. He also averages 17.5 points and grabs 6.3 rebounds per game.

Trevor Keels is the most prolific from distance for the Blue Devils, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Keels (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Duke while Mark Williams (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Texas W 86-74 Home 11/15/2021 Alcorn State W 84-57 Home 11/19/2021 Bellarmine W 92-50 Home 11/22/2021 Central Michigan W 107-54 Away 11/23/2021 UCLA W 83-63 Away 11/26/2021 Duke - Home 11/29/2021 Tarleton State - Home 12/4/2021 Alabama - Away 12/9/2021 Merrimack - Home 12/12/2021 Washington - Home 12/18/2021 Texas Tech - Away

Duke Schedule