Gonzaga vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-0) bring a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (6-0), winners of six straight as well. The contest starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Duke
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Duke
- The Bulldogs average 29.7 more points per game (91.5) than the Blue Devils give up (61.8).
- The Blue Devils put up an average of 85.8 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 60.2 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 55.6% from the field this season, 16.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- The Blue Devils have shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Drew Timme, who averages 18.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
- Chet Holmgren is Gonzaga's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Andrew Nembhard is its best passer, averaging 5.0 assists in each contest.
- Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Gonzaga steals leader is Anton Watson, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmgren, who compiles 3.5 rejections per contest.
Duke Players to Watch
- The Blue Devils' leader in scoring and rebounding is Paolo Banchero with 17.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
- Wendell Moore notches more assists than any other Duke player with 5.7 per game. He also averages 17.5 points and grabs 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Trevor Keels is the most prolific from distance for the Blue Devils, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Keels (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Duke while Mark Williams (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Texas
W 86-74
Home
11/15/2021
Alcorn State
W 84-57
Home
11/19/2021
Bellarmine
W 92-50
Home
11/22/2021
Central Michigan
W 107-54
Away
11/23/2021
UCLA
W 83-63
Away
11/26/2021
Duke
-
Home
11/29/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Alabama
-
Away
12/9/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
12/12/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/18/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Army
W 82-56
Home
11/13/2021
Campbell
W 67-56
Home
11/16/2021
Gardner-Webb
W 92-52
Home
11/19/2021
Lafayette
W 88-55
Home
11/22/2021
Citadel
W 107-81
Home
11/26/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
11/30/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
12/14/2021
South Carolina State
-
Home
12/16/2021
Appalachian State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Cleveland State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home