How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State

How to Watch the First Round No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 16 Georgia State Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gonzaga will face off in the first round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

Gonzaga has once again clinched a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, this year sitting atop the West Region. This year’s March Madness run begins with a game against No. 16 Georgia State.

How to Watch the First Four matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 16 Georgia State:

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:15 p.m ET

TV: TNT

The Bulldogs and Panthers begin their NCAA tournament run in Portland, sharing a pod with Boise State-Memphis, Saint Mary’s vs. Wyoming or Indiana and UCLA-Akron.

After falling a win short of the national title a year ago, Gonzaga got back to work in 2021–22. After two early season losses to Duke and Alabama, Mark Few’s team won 17 straight, before dropping a late February game to rival Saint Mary’s. The Zags beat fellow tournament team San Francisco and got revenge on the Gaels in the WCC tournament, and enter the Big Dance at 26–3.

Georgia State is 18–10 on the season and finished third in the Sun Belt regular season race. The Panthers hot during the conference tournament, beating Arkansas State, Appalachian State and Louisiana to secure the automatic bid. This will be the program’s sixth NCAA tournament appearance, and fourth since 2015. That year, as a No. 14 seed, the Panthers knocked off No. 3 Baylor before losing a close round of 32 game to Xavier.

The winner of Thursday’s game will face the winner of No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis.

