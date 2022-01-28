Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 WCC) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 2-3 WCC) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

The Bulldogs put up 90.2 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 71.8 the Lions allow.

The Lions' 68.8 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 66.2 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs make 53.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

The Lions have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 18.8 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Gonzaga's leading rebounder is Chet Holmgren averaging 8.5 boards per game and its best passer is Andrew Nembhard and his 5.4 assists per game.

Julian Strawther makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

Eli Scott is at the top of nearly all of the Lions' leaderboards by collecting 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Joe Quintana is consistent from deep and leads the Lions with 3.0 made threes per game.

Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe (0.6 per game).

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/28/2021 North Alabama W 93-63 Home 1/8/2022 Pepperdine W 117-83 Home 1/13/2022 BYU W 110-84 Home 1/15/2022 Santa Clara W 115-83 Away 1/20/2022 San Francisco W 78-62 Home 1/27/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Home 1/29/2022 Portland - Home 2/3/2022 San Diego - Away 2/5/2022 BYU - Away 2/10/2022 Pacific (CA) - Home 2/12/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Home

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule