Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 WCC) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 2-3 WCC) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

  • The Bulldogs put up 90.2 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 71.8 the Lions allow.
  • The Lions' 68.8 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 66.2 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs make 53.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • The Lions have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 18.8 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Gonzaga's leading rebounder is Chet Holmgren averaging 8.5 boards per game and its best passer is Andrew Nembhard and his 5.4 assists per game.
  • Julian Strawther makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
  • Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

  • Eli Scott is at the top of nearly all of the Lions' leaderboards by collecting 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Joe Quintana is consistent from deep and leads the Lions with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe (0.6 per game).

Gonzaga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

North Alabama

W 93-63

Home

1/8/2022

Pepperdine

W 117-83

Home

1/13/2022

BYU

W 110-84

Home

1/15/2022

Santa Clara

W 115-83

Away

1/20/2022

San Francisco

W 78-62

Home

1/27/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Home

1/29/2022

Portland

-

Home

2/3/2022

San Diego

-

Away

2/5/2022

BYU

-

Away

2/10/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

2/12/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Home

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

San Francisco

L 97-73

Away

1/15/2022

San Diego

L 70-65

Away

1/17/2022

Portland

W 70-58

Home

1/20/2022

Pepperdine

W 85-80

Home

1/22/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 83-51

Home

1/27/2022

Gonzaga

-

Away

1/29/2022

San Diego

-

Home

2/3/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

2/5/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Away

2/10/2022

BYU

-

Home

2/12/2022

Portland

-

Away

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
