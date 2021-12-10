How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Merrimack Warriors (4-6) will visit the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) after losing four straight road games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Merrimack
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Merrimack
- The Bulldogs score 86.2 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 59.9 the Warriors give up.
- The Warriors average 8.7 fewer points per game (57.0) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (65.7).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 53.2% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Warriors allow to opponents.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
- Chet Holmgren is Gonzaga's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Andrew Nembhard is its best passer, averaging 5.2 assists in each contest.
- The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Julian Strawther, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.6 per contest.
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Jordan Minor has the top spot on the Warriors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Mikey Watkins' assist statline paces Merrimack; he records 3.1 assists per game.
- Mykel Derring is dependable from deep and leads the Warriors with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Merrimack's leader in steals is Watkins with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Minor with 2.3 per game.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Central Michigan
W 107-54
Away
11/23/2021
UCLA
W 83-63
Away
11/26/2021
Duke
L 84-81
Home
11/29/2021
Tarleton State
W 64-55
Home
12/4/2021
Alabama
L 91-82
Home
12/9/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
12/18/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
12/20/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
12/28/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
12/30/2021
San Diego
-
Away
1/1/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
Merrimack Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Virginia Tech
L 72-43
Away
11/23/2021
Hartford
W 75-60
Home
11/28/2021
Boston University
L 61-60
Away
12/4/2021
UMass-Lowell
L 61-57
Home
12/7/2021
Brown
L 76-56
Home
12/9/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
12/12/2021
Indiana
-
Away
12/21/2021
Maine
-
Away
12/29/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
-
Home
12/31/2021
LIU
-
Home
1/6/2022
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Away