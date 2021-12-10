Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Merrimack Warriors (4-6) will visit the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) after losing four straight road games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Merrimack

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Merrimack

The Bulldogs score 86.2 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 59.9 the Warriors give up.

The Warriors average 8.7 fewer points per game (57.0) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (65.7).

The Bulldogs are shooting 53.2% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Chet Holmgren is Gonzaga's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Andrew Nembhard is its best passer, averaging 5.2 assists in each contest.

The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Julian Strawther, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.6 per contest.

Merrimack Players to Watch

Jordan Minor has the top spot on the Warriors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Mikey Watkins' assist statline paces Merrimack; he records 3.1 assists per game.

Mykel Derring is dependable from deep and leads the Warriors with 2.4 made threes per game.

Merrimack's leader in steals is Watkins with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Minor with 2.3 per game.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Central Michigan W 107-54 Away 11/23/2021 UCLA W 83-63 Away 11/26/2021 Duke L 84-81 Home 11/29/2021 Tarleton State W 64-55 Home 12/4/2021 Alabama L 91-82 Home 12/9/2021 Merrimack - Home 12/18/2021 Texas Tech - Away 12/20/2021 Northern Arizona - Home 12/28/2021 North Alabama - Home 12/30/2021 San Diego - Away 1/1/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Away

Merrimack Schedule