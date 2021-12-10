Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Merrimack Warriors (4-6) will visit the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) after losing four straight road games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Merrimack

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Merrimack

    • The Bulldogs score 86.2 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 59.9 the Warriors give up.
    • The Warriors average 8.7 fewer points per game (57.0) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (65.7).
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 53.2% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Warriors allow to opponents.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
    • Chet Holmgren is Gonzaga's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Andrew Nembhard is its best passer, averaging 5.2 assists in each contest.
    • The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Julian Strawther, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
    • Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.6 per contest.

    Merrimack Players to Watch

    • Jordan Minor has the top spot on the Warriors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
    • Mikey Watkins' assist statline paces Merrimack; he records 3.1 assists per game.
    • Mykel Derring is dependable from deep and leads the Warriors with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Merrimack's leader in steals is Watkins with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Minor with 2.3 per game.

    Gonzaga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 107-54

    Away

    11/23/2021

    UCLA

    W 83-63

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Duke

    L 84-81

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 64-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Alabama

    L 91-82

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    Merrimack Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Virginia Tech

    L 72-43

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Hartford

    W 75-60

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Boston University

    L 61-60

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    L 61-57

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Brown

    L 76-56

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Maine

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    LIU

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Merrimack at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17309507
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Kraken

    1 minute ago
    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    31 minutes ago
    arizona state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Grand Canyon at Arizona State

    31 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) fights through a screen by Monmouth Hawks forward Nikkei Rutty (21) as Monmouth Hawks guard George Papas (5) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Monmouth Hawks At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 27
    College Basketball

    Monmouth vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) fights through a screen by Monmouth Hawks forward Nikkei Rutty (21) as Monmouth Hawks guard George Papas (5) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Monmouth Hawks At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 27
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy