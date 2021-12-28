Gonzaga vs. North Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Dec 20, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) shoots a free throw against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 95-49. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (7-5) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. North Alabama

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. North Alabama

The 85.0 points per game the Bulldogs score are 26.2 more points than the Lions allow (58.8).

The Lions score 12.1 more points per game (74.6) than the Bulldogs allow (62.5).

The Bulldogs are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 16.2 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Lions allow to opponents.

The Lions are shooting 41.7% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 37.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 17.1 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Chet Holmgren is Gonzaga's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.5 per game, while Andrew Nembhard is its best passer, averaging 4.8 assists in each contest.

Rasir Bolton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.

North Alabama Players to Watch

Daniel Ortiz is the top scorer for the Lions with 10.6 points per game. He also adds 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his stats.

North Alabama's leader in rebounds is Damien Forrest with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Jamari Blackmon with 3.0 per game.

Payton Youngblood is the top scorer from distance for the Lions, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

North Alabama's leader in steals is Blackmon (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dallas Howell (1.1 per game).

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/29/2021 Tarleton State W 64-55 Home 12/4/2021 Alabama L 91-82 Home 12/9/2021 Merrimack W 80-55 Home 12/18/2021 Texas Tech W 69-55 Away 12/20/2021 Northern Arizona W 95-49 Home 12/28/2021 North Alabama - Home 12/30/2021 San Diego - Away 1/1/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Away 1/6/2022 San Francisco - Home 1/8/2022 Pepperdine - Home 1/13/2022 BYU - Home

North Alabama Schedule