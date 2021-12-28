Gonzaga vs. North Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. North Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (7-5) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. North Alabama
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. North Alabama
- The 85.0 points per game the Bulldogs score are 26.2 more points than the Lions allow (58.8).
- The Lions score 12.1 more points per game (74.6) than the Bulldogs allow (62.5).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 16.2 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Lions allow to opponents.
- The Lions are shooting 41.7% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 37.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 17.1 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Chet Holmgren is Gonzaga's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.5 per game, while Andrew Nembhard is its best passer, averaging 4.8 assists in each contest.
- Rasir Bolton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Daniel Ortiz is the top scorer for the Lions with 10.6 points per game. He also adds 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his stats.
- North Alabama's leader in rebounds is Damien Forrest with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Jamari Blackmon with 3.0 per game.
- Payton Youngblood is the top scorer from distance for the Lions, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- North Alabama's leader in steals is Blackmon (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dallas Howell (1.1 per game).
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Tarleton State
W 64-55
Home
12/4/2021
Alabama
L 91-82
Home
12/9/2021
Merrimack
W 80-55
Home
12/18/2021
Texas Tech
W 69-55
Away
12/20/2021
Northern Arizona
W 95-49
Home
12/28/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
12/30/2021
San Diego
-
Away
1/1/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
1/6/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
1/8/2022
Pepperdine
-
Home
1/13/2022
BYU
-
Home
North Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Carver
W 103-40
Home
12/8/2021
Alabama A&M
W 56-45
Home
12/14/2021
Auburn
L 70-44
Away
12/18/2021
Southeastern Baptist
W 106-40
Home
12/22/2021
UCF
L 75-64
Away
12/28/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
1/4/2022
Lipscomb
-
Away
1/8/2022
Jacksonville State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Eastern Kentucky
-
Home
1/15/2022
Central Arkansas
-
Away
1/18/2022
Bellarmine
-
Away