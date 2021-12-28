Gonzaga vs. North Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. North Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 20, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) shoots a free throw against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 95-49. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (7-5) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. North Alabama

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. North Alabama

    • The 85.0 points per game the Bulldogs score are 26.2 more points than the Lions allow (58.8).
    • The Lions score 12.1 more points per game (74.6) than the Bulldogs allow (62.5).
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 16.2 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Lions allow to opponents.
    • The Lions are shooting 41.7% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 37.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 17.1 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
    • Chet Holmgren is Gonzaga's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.5 per game, while Andrew Nembhard is its best passer, averaging 4.8 assists in each contest.
    • Rasir Bolton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.

    North Alabama Players to Watch

    • Daniel Ortiz is the top scorer for the Lions with 10.6 points per game. He also adds 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his stats.
    • North Alabama's leader in rebounds is Damien Forrest with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Jamari Blackmon with 3.0 per game.
    • Payton Youngblood is the top scorer from distance for the Lions, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • North Alabama's leader in steals is Blackmon (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dallas Howell (1.1 per game).

    Gonzaga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 64-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Alabama

    L 91-82

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Merrimack

    W 80-55

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 69-55

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Northern Arizona

    W 95-49

    Home

    12/28/2021

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    BYU

    -

    Home

    North Alabama Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Carver

    W 103-40

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Alabama A&M

    W 56-45

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Auburn

    L 70-44

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Southeastern Baptist

    W 106-40

    Home

    12/22/2021

    UCF

    L 75-64

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Lipscomb

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Jacksonville State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Central Arkansas

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Bellarmine

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    North Alabama at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Dec 9, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson, left, shoots the ball against Merrimack Warriors forward Jordan Minor (22) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
