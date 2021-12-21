How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-2) play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-7) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Northern Arizona
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Northern Arizona
- The Bulldogs record 84.1 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 71.8 the Lumberjacks allow.
- The Lumberjacks' 68.8 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 63.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Lumberjacks' opponents have made.
- The Lumberjacks are shooting 41.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 38.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 17.4 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 8.5 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
- Rasir Bolton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.5 per contest.
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Carson Towt has racked up 9.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Lumberjacks leaderboards in those categories.
- Jalen Cole scores 17.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Northern Arizona scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.4 rebounds and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.
- Cone is the top shooter from deep for the Lumberjacks, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Northern Arizona's leader in steals is Keith Haymon (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ezekiel Richards (1.4 per game).
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Duke
L 84-81
Home
11/29/2021
Tarleton State
W 64-55
Home
12/4/2021
Alabama
L 91-82
Home
12/9/2021
Merrimack
W 80-55
Home
12/18/2021
Texas Tech
W 69-55
Away
12/20/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
12/28/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
12/30/2021
San Diego
-
Away
1/1/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
1/6/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
1/8/2022
Pepperdine
-
Home
Northern Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
CSU Fullerton
L 73-56
Home
12/2/2021
Weber State
L 67-44
Away
12/4/2021
Idaho State
W 73-70
Away
12/11/2021
South Dakota
L 76-71
Away
12/18/2021
San Diego
L 69-59
Home
12/20/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
12/30/2021
Idaho
-
Home
1/1/2022
Eastern Washington
-
Home
1/5/2022
Embry-Riddle (AZ)
-
Home
1/8/2022
Southern Utah
-
Away
1/10/2022
Sacramento State
-
Home