    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-2) play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-7) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Northern Arizona

    • Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Northern Arizona

    • The Bulldogs record 84.1 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 71.8 the Lumberjacks allow.
    • The Lumberjacks' 68.8 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 63.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Lumberjacks' opponents have made.
    • The Lumberjacks are shooting 41.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 38.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 17.4 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
    • Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 8.5 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
    • Rasir Bolton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.5 per contest.

    Northern Arizona Players to Watch

    • Carson Towt has racked up 9.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Lumberjacks leaderboards in those categories.
    • Jalen Cole scores 17.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Northern Arizona scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.4 rebounds and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.
    • Cone is the top shooter from deep for the Lumberjacks, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Northern Arizona's leader in steals is Keith Haymon (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ezekiel Richards (1.4 per game).

    Gonzaga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Duke

    L 84-81

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 64-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Alabama

    L 91-82

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Merrimack

    W 80-55

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 69-55

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    Northern Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    L 73-56

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Weber State

    L 67-44

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Idaho State

    W 73-70

    Away

    12/11/2021

    South Dakota

    L 76-71

    Away

    12/18/2021

    San Diego

    L 69-59

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Idaho

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Embry-Riddle (AZ)

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Southern Utah

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

