Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 WCC) will host the Pepperdine Waves (6-9, 0-0 WCC) after winning three straight home games. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine

  • The Bulldogs average 13.0 more points per game (85.6) than the Waves give up (72.6).
  • The Waves score an average of 69.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 62.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Waves' opponents have hit.
  • The Waves are shooting 42.1% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 37.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Drew Timme, who averages 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
  • Gonzaga's leading rebounder is Chet Holmgren averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Andrew Nembhard and his 4.5 assists per game.
  • Rasir Bolton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • Jan Zidek is the top scorer for the Waves with 12.4 points per game. He also adds 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his stats.
  • Pepperdine's leader in rebounds is Keith Fisher III with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.9 per game.
  • Houston Mallette makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Waves.
  • Jade' Smith (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pepperdine while Victor Ohia Obioha (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Gonzaga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Alabama

L 91-82

Home

12/9/2021

Merrimack

W 80-55

Home

12/18/2021

Texas Tech

W 69-55

Away

12/20/2021

Northern Arizona

W 95-49

Home

12/28/2021

North Alabama

W 93-63

Home

1/8/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

1/13/2022

BYU

-

Home

1/15/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

1/20/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Away

1/27/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Home

1/29/2022

Portland

-

Home

Pepperdine Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/6/2021

San Jose State

W 82-69

Home

12/11/2021

Alabama State

W 79-62

Home

12/18/2021

Southeast Missouri State

W 83-77

Home

12/21/2021

Oregon

L 68-59

Away

12/23/2021

Westmont

W 96-69

Home

1/8/2022

Gonzaga

-

Away

1/10/2022

San Diego

-

Home

1/13/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Home

1/15/2022

Portland

-

Home

1/20/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

1/22/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Pepperdine at Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

