Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 WCC) will host the Pepperdine Waves (6-9, 0-0 WCC) after winning three straight home games. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: NBC

Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine

The Bulldogs average 13.0 more points per game (85.6) than the Waves give up (72.6).

The Waves score an average of 69.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 62.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Waves' opponents have hit.

The Waves are shooting 42.1% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 37.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Drew Timme, who averages 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Gonzaga's leading rebounder is Chet Holmgren averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Andrew Nembhard and his 4.5 assists per game.

Rasir Bolton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Jan Zidek is the top scorer for the Waves with 12.4 points per game. He also adds 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his stats.

Pepperdine's leader in rebounds is Keith Fisher III with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.9 per game.

Houston Mallette makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Waves.

Jade' Smith (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pepperdine while Victor Ohia Obioha (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Alabama L 91-82 Home 12/9/2021 Merrimack W 80-55 Home 12/18/2021 Texas Tech W 69-55 Away 12/20/2021 Northern Arizona W 95-49 Home 12/28/2021 North Alabama W 93-63 Home 1/8/2022 Pepperdine - Home 1/13/2022 BYU - Home 1/15/2022 Santa Clara - Away 1/20/2022 Pacific (CA) - Away 1/27/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Home 1/29/2022 Portland - Home

Pepperdine Schedule