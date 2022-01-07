Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 WCC) will host the Pepperdine Waves (6-9, 0-0 WCC) after winning three straight home games. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine
- The Bulldogs average 13.0 more points per game (85.6) than the Waves give up (72.6).
- The Waves score an average of 69.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 62.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Waves' opponents have hit.
- The Waves are shooting 42.1% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 37.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Drew Timme, who averages 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
- Gonzaga's leading rebounder is Chet Holmgren averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Andrew Nembhard and his 4.5 assists per game.
- Rasir Bolton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Nembhard and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Jan Zidek is the top scorer for the Waves with 12.4 points per game. He also adds 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his stats.
- Pepperdine's leader in rebounds is Keith Fisher III with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.9 per game.
- Houston Mallette makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Waves.
- Jade' Smith (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pepperdine while Victor Ohia Obioha (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Alabama
L 91-82
Home
12/9/2021
Merrimack
W 80-55
Home
12/18/2021
Texas Tech
W 69-55
Away
12/20/2021
Northern Arizona
W 95-49
Home
12/28/2021
North Alabama
W 93-63
Home
1/8/2022
Pepperdine
-
Home
1/13/2022
BYU
-
Home
1/15/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away
1/20/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
1/27/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
1/29/2022
Portland
-
Home
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
San Jose State
W 82-69
Home
12/11/2021
Alabama State
W 79-62
Home
12/18/2021
Southeast Missouri State
W 83-77
Home
12/21/2021
Oregon
L 68-59
Away
12/23/2021
Westmont
W 96-69
Home
1/8/2022
Gonzaga
-
Away
1/10/2022
San Diego
-
Home
1/13/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
1/15/2022
Portland
-
Home
1/20/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
1/22/2022
San Francisco
-
Home