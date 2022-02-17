How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-2, 10-0 WCC) will look to continue a six-game road winning streak when they take on the Pepperdine Waves (7-20, 1-11 WCC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Gonzaga
-30.5
163.5 points
Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga
- The Bulldogs score 90.0 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 77.0 the Waves give up.
- The Waves' 68.3 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 64.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs make 53.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- The Waves have shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Chet Holmgren leads his squad in rebounds per contest (9.3), and also averages 14.5 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (seventh in the nation).
- Drew Timme paces his squad in points per contest (17.7), and also posts 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.2 steals and 1.0 block.
- Andrew Nembhard leads his squad in assists per contest (5.3), and also totals 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Julian Strawther posts 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Anton Watson averages 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the field.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Houston Mallette gives the Waves 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Mike Mitchell Jr. is the Waves' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he delivers 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.
- Jan Zidek is putting up team highs in points (13.0 per game) and assists (1.2). And he is contributing 3.9 rebounds, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 28.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
- Jade' Smith is posting 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Maxwell Lewis gives the Waves 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
