Feb 12, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the St. Mary's Gaels at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 74-58. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-2, 10-0 WCC) will look to continue a six-game road winning streak when they take on the Pepperdine Waves (7-20, 1-11 WCC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse

Firestone Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -30.5 163.5 points

Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga

The Bulldogs score 90.0 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 77.0 the Waves give up.

The Waves' 68.3 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 64.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs make 53.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

The Waves have shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Chet Holmgren leads his squad in rebounds per contest (9.3), and also averages 14.5 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (seventh in the nation).

Drew Timme paces his squad in points per contest (17.7), and also posts 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.2 steals and 1.0 block.

Andrew Nembhard leads his squad in assists per contest (5.3), and also totals 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julian Strawther posts 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anton Watson averages 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the field.

Pepperdine Players to Watch