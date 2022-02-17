Skip to main content

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the St. Mary's Gaels at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 74-58. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the St. Mary's Gaels at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 74-58. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-2, 10-0 WCC) will look to continue a six-game road winning streak when they take on the Pepperdine Waves (7-20, 1-11 WCC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga

Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Gonzaga

-30.5

163.5 points

Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga

  • The Bulldogs score 90.0 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 77.0 the Waves give up.
  • The Waves' 68.3 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 64.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs make 53.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
  • The Waves have shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Chet Holmgren leads his squad in rebounds per contest (9.3), and also averages 14.5 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (seventh in the nation).
  • Drew Timme paces his squad in points per contest (17.7), and also posts 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.2 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Andrew Nembhard leads his squad in assists per contest (5.3), and also totals 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Julian Strawther posts 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Anton Watson averages 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the field.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • Houston Mallette gives the Waves 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Mike Mitchell Jr. is the Waves' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he delivers 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.
  • Jan Zidek is putting up team highs in points (13.0 per game) and assists (1.2). And he is contributing 3.9 rebounds, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 28.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
  • Jade' Smith is posting 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • Maxwell Lewis gives the Waves 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Gonzaga at Pepperdine

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17693850
NHL

How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

8 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

8 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17625403
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

8 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17673657
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

8 minutes ago
sacred heart
College Basketball

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597
College Basketball

How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State

8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy