Gonzaga vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-2, 5-0 WCC) will host the Portland Pilots (11-9, 2-3 WCC) after winning seven home games in a row. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Portland

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Portland

  • The Bulldogs average 19.2 more points per game (90.1) than the Pilots give up (70.9).
  • The Pilots score 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (65.6).
  • The Bulldogs make 53.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • The Pilots have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Drew Timme, who averages 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
  • Gonzaga's leading rebounder is Chet Holmgren averaging 8.6 boards per game and its best passer is Andrew Nembhard and his 5.3 assists per game.
  • Julian Strawther makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
  • Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.

Portland Players to Watch

  • Tyler Robertson puts up 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Pilots' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Chris Austin counts for 14.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Portland's team.
  • Moses Wood makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pilots.
  • Portland's leader in steals is Robertson with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.5 per game.

Gonzaga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Pepperdine

W 117-83

Home

1/13/2022

BYU

W 110-84

Home

1/15/2022

Santa Clara

W 115-83

Away

1/20/2022

San Francisco

W 78-62

Home

1/27/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 89-55

Home

1/29/2022

Portland

-

Home

2/3/2022

San Diego

-

Away

2/5/2022

BYU

-

Away

2/10/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

2/12/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Home

2/17/2022

Pepperdine

-

Away

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

San Diego

L 68-63

Away

1/15/2022

Pepperdine

W 82-63

Away

1/17/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

L 70-58

Away

1/22/2022

BYU

L 78-65

Away

1/27/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 64-56

Home

1/29/2022

Gonzaga

-

Away

2/3/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Home

2/5/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

2/8/2022

San Francisco

-

Away

2/12/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Home

2/14/2022

Santa Clara

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Portland at Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
