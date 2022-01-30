Gonzaga vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-2, 5-0 WCC) will host the Portland Pilots (11-9, 2-3 WCC) after winning seven home games in a row. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Portland
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Portland
- The Bulldogs average 19.2 more points per game (90.1) than the Pilots give up (70.9).
- The Pilots score 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (65.6).
- The Bulldogs make 53.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- The Pilots have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Drew Timme, who averages 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
- Gonzaga's leading rebounder is Chet Holmgren averaging 8.6 boards per game and its best passer is Andrew Nembhard and his 5.3 assists per game.
- Julian Strawther makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson puts up 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Pilots' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Chris Austin counts for 14.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Portland's team.
- Moses Wood makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pilots.
- Portland's leader in steals is Robertson with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.5 per game.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Pepperdine
W 117-83
Home
1/13/2022
BYU
W 110-84
Home
1/15/2022
Santa Clara
W 115-83
Away
1/20/2022
San Francisco
W 78-62
Home
1/27/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 89-55
Home
1/29/2022
Portland
-
Home
2/3/2022
San Diego
-
Away
2/5/2022
BYU
-
Away
2/10/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
2/12/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
2/17/2022
Pepperdine
-
Away
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
San Diego
L 68-63
Away
1/15/2022
Pepperdine
W 82-63
Away
1/17/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
L 70-58
Away
1/22/2022
BYU
L 78-65
Away
1/27/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 64-56
Home
1/29/2022
Gonzaga
-
Away
2/3/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
2/5/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
2/8/2022
San Francisco
-
Away
2/12/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
2/14/2022
Santa Clara
-
Home