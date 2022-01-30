Gonzaga vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-2, 5-0 WCC) will host the Portland Pilots (11-9, 2-3 WCC) after winning seven home games in a row. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Portland

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Portland

The Bulldogs average 19.2 more points per game (90.1) than the Pilots give up (70.9).

The Pilots score 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (65.6).

The Bulldogs make 53.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

The Pilots have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulldogs this season is Drew Timme, who averages 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Gonzaga's leading rebounder is Chet Holmgren averaging 8.6 boards per game and its best passer is Andrew Nembhard and his 5.3 assists per game.

Julian Strawther makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.

Portland Players to Watch

Tyler Robertson puts up 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Pilots' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Chris Austin counts for 14.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Portland's team.

Moses Wood makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pilots.

Portland's leader in steals is Robertson with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.5 per game.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Pepperdine W 117-83 Home 1/13/2022 BYU W 110-84 Home 1/15/2022 Santa Clara W 115-83 Away 1/20/2022 San Francisco W 78-62 Home 1/27/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 89-55 Home 1/29/2022 Portland - Home 2/3/2022 San Diego - Away 2/5/2022 BYU - Away 2/10/2022 Pacific (CA) - Home 2/12/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Home 2/17/2022 Pepperdine - Away

Portland Schedule