How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Alex Ducas (44) reacts after a basket by guard Logan Johnson (0) during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2, 13-0 WCC) will try to continue a 17-game winning streak when they visit the No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (23-6, 11-3 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The Gaels have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Gonzaga

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Gonzaga

-11

145 points

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Gonzaga

  • The Bulldogs average 30.0 more points per game (89.5) than the Gaels allow (59.5).
  • The Gaels' 69.7 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 64.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Gaels' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Gaels have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Chet Holmgren leads his squad in rebounds per game (9.8), and also averages 14.7 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (fourth in the nation).
  • Drew Timme puts up 18.1 points and 2.7 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 6.4 rebounds, shooting 59.5% from the field.
  • Andrew Nembhard is tops on the Bulldogs at 5.7 assists per game, while also posting 3.4 rebounds and 11.1 points.
  • Julian Strawther posts 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 51.5% from the field and 39.2% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Anton Watson is putting up 7.9 points, 2.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • Matthias Tass is averaging team highs in points (12.4 per game) and rebounds (6.3). And he is producing 2.1 assists, making 54.6% of his shots from the field.
  • The Gaels get 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Logan Johnson.
  • Tommy Kuhse is the Gaels' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he contributes 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds.
  • The Gaels receive 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Alex Ducas.
  • Kyle Bowen gets the Gaels 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Gonzaga at Saint Mary's

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
