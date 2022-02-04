How to Watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs San Diego Toreros

Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren take their WCC undefeated Bulldogs to conference opponent San Diego and Marcellus Earlington.

Gonzaga is the obvious choice for the leader of the West Coast Conference, and it has been for a while now. The Bulldogs are the only nationally ranked team in the conference with an overall record of 17-2 and a WCC record of 6-0.

The Bulldogs rank No. 1 in the country in shooting efficiency, shooting over 53% from the field. They also rank No. 4 in the country in rebounds, averaging 42.2 rebounds per game, and No. 24 in scoring with a total of 1,726 points scored.

How to Watch Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Diego Toreros Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Diego Toreros game on fuboTV:

While San Diego is not quite on the same level as Gonzaga, the Toreros are still the No. 3 ranked team in the conference. They have an overall record of 13-9 and a conference record of 6-3. Their three losses have come to BYU, San Francisco and Santa Clara.

Their last game against Gonzaga was postponed in December, so this is the first time these two teams are meeting this season. The Toreros rank No. 77 in the country in rebounding, averaging 37.7 rebounds per game.

This team could be the ones to give the Bulldogs their first conference loss of the season.

San Diego is led by a senior forward Marcellus Earlington, who averages 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He will be matched up with Gonzaga's pair of superstar big men, Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren.

