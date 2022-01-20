Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco at Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Francisco heads to Spokane to take on a Gonzaga team that is a perfect 10-0 at home.

San Francisco was originally scheduled to play Portland Thursday and Gonzaga was supposed to play Pacific. Instead, they will play each other after Pacific had COVID-19 issues and the WCC decided they wanted the Dons to play the Bulldogs.

San Francisco comes into the game after a 71-69 loss to BYU on Saturday. It was a tough loss for the Dons who have been trying to prove they can compete at the top of the WCC. 

The loss dropped them to 2-1 in the WCC but was just their third loss of the year. The Dons have played great this year, but Thursday night they get to show just how good they are against the No. 1 team in the country.

The Bulldogs moved back up to No. 1 in the AP Poll after a bunch of teams were upset in front of them. 

Gonzaga has now won seven games in a row including the last three in the conference. The Bulldogs have not only won their first three games in the conference they have scored at least 110 points in all of them. 

Thursday night they can continue to prove how dominant they are against a San Francisco team that is looking for a huge upset.

