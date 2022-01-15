Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0 WCC) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (11-5, 1-0 WCC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022. The Broncos have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Arena: Leavey Center

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -16.5 162.5 points

Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga

The 89.3 points per game the Bulldogs score are 21.3 more points than the Broncos allow (68).

The Broncos' 76.9 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs are shooting 53.4% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Broncos allow to opponents.

The Broncos have shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Chet Holmgren paces his team in rebounds per contest (8.3), and also puts up 13.3 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (eighth in the nation).

Drew Timme averages a team-high 17.7 points per game. He is also posting 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 64.1% from the floor.

Julian Strawther posts 13.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Andrew Nembhard is tops on his squad in assists per contest (5.3), and also posts 9.1 points and 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Anton Watson puts up 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Santa Clara Players to Watch