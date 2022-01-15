Skip to main content

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0 WCC) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (11-5, 1-0 WCC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022. The Broncos have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga

Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Gonzaga

-16.5

162.5 points

Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga

  • The 89.3 points per game the Bulldogs score are 21.3 more points than the Broncos allow (68).
  • The Broncos' 76.9 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 53.4% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Broncos allow to opponents.
  • The Broncos have shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Chet Holmgren paces his team in rebounds per contest (8.3), and also puts up 13.3 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (eighth in the nation).
  • Drew Timme averages a team-high 17.7 points per game. He is also posting 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 64.1% from the floor.
  • Julian Strawther posts 13.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Andrew Nembhard is tops on his squad in assists per contest (5.3), and also posts 9.1 points and 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Anton Watson puts up 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Keshawn Justice is No. 1 on the Broncos in rebounding (7.9 per game), and produces 15.0 points and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Williams is No. 1 on the Broncos in scoring (19.0 points per game), and posts 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • The Broncos get 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Parker Braun.
  • PJ Pipes is averaging a team-high 3.7 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 35.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
  • Josip Vrankic gives the Broncos 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Gonzaga at Santa Clara

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279
College Basketball

Valparaiso vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Air Force vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279
College Basketball

Missouri State vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
byu basketball women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch BYU vs Loyola Marymount

1 minute ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs out of the pocket in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26
NFL

How to Watch Raiders at Bengals

31 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

31 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the third quarter as Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (31) defends during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

31 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy