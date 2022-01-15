How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0 WCC) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (11-5, 1-0 WCC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022. The Broncos have won four games in a row.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: Leavey Center
- Arena: Leavey Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Gonzaga
-16.5
162.5 points
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga
- The 89.3 points per game the Bulldogs score are 21.3 more points than the Broncos allow (68).
- The Broncos' 76.9 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 53.4% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Broncos allow to opponents.
- The Broncos have shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Chet Holmgren paces his team in rebounds per contest (8.3), and also puts up 13.3 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (eighth in the nation).
- Drew Timme averages a team-high 17.7 points per game. He is also posting 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 64.1% from the floor.
- Julian Strawther posts 13.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Andrew Nembhard is tops on his squad in assists per contest (5.3), and also posts 9.1 points and 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Anton Watson puts up 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Keshawn Justice is No. 1 on the Broncos in rebounding (7.9 per game), and produces 15.0 points and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jalen Williams is No. 1 on the Broncos in scoring (19.0 points per game), and posts 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Broncos get 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Parker Braun.
- PJ Pipes is averaging a team-high 3.7 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 35.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Josip Vrankic gives the Broncos 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
15
2022
Gonzaga at Santa Clara
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)