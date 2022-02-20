How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-2, 11-0 WCC) will attempt to extend a 15-game winning streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (18-9, 8-4 WCC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

The Bulldogs average 18.6 more points per game (89.9) than the Broncos allow (71.3).

The Broncos score an average of 76.9 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 64.4 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 53.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Broncos' opponents have knocked down.

The Broncos have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 17.8 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.6 in each contest.

Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

The Broncos' Jalen Williams averages enough points (17.8 per game) and assists (3.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Keshawn Justice grabs 7.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.6 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Santa Clara rebounding leaderboard.

Justice hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Broncos.

Williams (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Santa Clara while Parker Braun (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/3/2022 San Diego W 92-62 Away 2/5/2022 BYU W 90-57 Away 2/10/2022 Pacific (CA) W 89-51 Home 2/12/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) W 74-58 Home 2/16/2022 Pepperdine W 86-66 Away 2/19/2022 Santa Clara - Home 2/24/2022 San Francisco - Away 2/26/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Away

