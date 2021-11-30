How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tarleton State Texans (1-5) will try to end a five-game road slide when they square off against the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.
Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State
- The Bulldogs score 27.3 more points per game (90.0) than the Texans give up (62.7).
- The Texans average 7.1 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (63.6).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 55.2% from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Texans allow to opponents.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.4 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
- Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.9 in each contest.
- Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Gonzaga steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmgren, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Montre' Gipson puts up 14.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Texans.
- Tahj Small has a stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 11.8 points and 1.5 assists per game for Tarleton State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Shakur Daniel has the top spot for assists with 2.5 per game, adding 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per outing.
- Gipson hits 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Texans.
- Tarleton State's leader in steals is Shamir Bogues with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Freddy Hicks with 1.0 per game.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Alcorn State
W 84-57
Home
11/19/2021
Bellarmine
W 92-50
Home
11/22/2021
Central Michigan
W 107-54
Away
11/23/2021
UCLA
W 83-63
Away
11/26/2021
Duke
L 84-81
Home
11/29/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Alabama
-
Away
12/9/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
12/12/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/18/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
12/20/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Kansas
L 88-62
Away
11/16/2021
Wichita State
L 65-51
Away
11/19/2021
Paul Quinn
W 69-42
Home
11/22/2021
North Dakota State
L 54-53
Away
11/24/2021
Michigan
L 65-54
Away
11/29/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
12/5/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Home
12/7/2021
Dallas Christian
-
Home
12/8/2021
S'western Assemblies
-
Home
12/14/2021
South Alabama
-
Away
12/17/2021
South Alabama
-
Home