The Tarleton State Texans (1-5) will try to end a five-game road slide when they square off against the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State

The Bulldogs score 27.3 more points per game (90.0) than the Texans give up (62.7).

The Texans average 7.1 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (63.6).

The Bulldogs are shooting 55.2% from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Texans allow to opponents.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.4 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.9 in each contest.

Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Gonzaga steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmgren, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Montre' Gipson puts up 14.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Texans.

Tahj Small has a stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 11.8 points and 1.5 assists per game for Tarleton State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Shakur Daniel has the top spot for assists with 2.5 per game, adding 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per outing.

Gipson hits 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Texans.

Tarleton State's leader in steals is Shamir Bogues with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Freddy Hicks with 1.0 per game.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 Alcorn State W 84-57 Home 11/19/2021 Bellarmine W 92-50 Home 11/22/2021 Central Michigan W 107-54 Away 11/23/2021 UCLA W 83-63 Away 11/26/2021 Duke L 84-81 Home 11/29/2021 Tarleton State - Home 12/4/2021 Alabama - Away 12/9/2021 Merrimack - Home 12/12/2021 Washington - Home 12/18/2021 Texas Tech - Away 12/20/2021 Northern Arizona - Home

Tarleton State Schedule