    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tarleton State Texans (1-5) will try to end a five-game road slide when they square off against the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State

    • The Bulldogs score 27.3 more points per game (90.0) than the Texans give up (62.7).
    • The Texans average 7.1 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (63.6).
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 55.2% from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Texans allow to opponents.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.4 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
    • Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.9 in each contest.
    • Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Gonzaga steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmgren, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

    Tarleton State Players to Watch

    • Montre' Gipson puts up 14.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Texans.
    • Tahj Small has a stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 11.8 points and 1.5 assists per game for Tarleton State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Shakur Daniel has the top spot for assists with 2.5 per game, adding 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per outing.
    • Gipson hits 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Texans.
    • Tarleton State's leader in steals is Shamir Bogues with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Freddy Hicks with 1.0 per game.

    Gonzaga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 84-57

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 92-50

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 107-54

    Away

    11/23/2021

    UCLA

    W 83-63

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Duke

    L 84-81

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    Tarleton State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Kansas

    L 88-62

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Wichita State

    L 65-51

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Paul Quinn

    W 69-42

    Home

    11/22/2021

    North Dakota State

    L 54-53

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Michigan

    L 65-54

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Dallas Christian

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    S'western Assemblies

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    South Alabama

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    South Alabama

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Tarleton State at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

