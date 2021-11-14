Gonzaga vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) square off against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Texas
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 91.0 points per game, 22.8 more points than the 68.2 the Longhorns gave up.
- The Longhorns averaged only 4.7 more points per game last year (74.4) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (69.7).
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 54.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents knocked down.
- The Longhorns shot 45.4% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Drew Timme scored 19.0 points and pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game last season.
- Andrew Nembhard averaged 4.4 assists per game while also scoring 9.2 points per contest.
- Corey Kispert knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
- Jalen Suggs averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Timme collected 0.7 blocks per contest.
Texas Players to Watch
- Andrew Jones put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Jericho Sims pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Matt Coleman notched 4.0 assists per contest.
- Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
- Coleman and Sims were defensive standouts last season, with Coleman averaging 1.2 steals per game and Sims collecting 1.0 block per contest.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Dixie State
W 97-63
Home
11/13/2021
Texas
-
Home
11/15/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
11/19/2021
Bellarmine
-
Home
11/22/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
11/23/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/26/2021
Duke
-
Home
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Houston Baptist
W 92-48
Home
11/13/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
11/17/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
11/20/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
11/24/2021
Cal Baptist
-
Home
11/29/2021
Sam Houston
-
Home
12/3/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Home
