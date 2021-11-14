Gonzaga vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Damien Daniels (4) drives the ball while guarded by Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman III (2) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) square off against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Texas

    • Last year, the Bulldogs scored 91.0 points per game, 22.8 more points than the 68.2 the Longhorns gave up.
    • The Longhorns averaged only 4.7 more points per game last year (74.4) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (69.7).
    • Last season, the Bulldogs had a 54.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents knocked down.
    • The Longhorns shot 45.4% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Drew Timme scored 19.0 points and pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game last season.
    • Andrew Nembhard averaged 4.4 assists per game while also scoring 9.2 points per contest.
    • Corey Kispert knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Jalen Suggs averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Timme collected 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Texas Players to Watch

    • Andrew Jones put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
    • Jericho Sims pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Matt Coleman notched 4.0 assists per contest.
    • Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Coleman and Sims were defensive standouts last season, with Coleman averaging 1.2 steals per game and Sims collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Gonzaga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Dixie State

    W 97-63

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    Texas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Houston Baptist

    W 92-48

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Cal Baptist

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Sam Houston

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Texas at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
