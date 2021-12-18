It's a neutral site Top 25 matchup on Saturday when No. 5 Gonzaga and No. 25 Texas Tech meet up in Phoenix for the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

Two Top 25 teams meet up Saturday in Arizona for the Jerry Colangelo Classic, with No. 5 Gonzaga facing No. 25 Texas Tech. This should be a tough test for two teams that have won mostly by way of blowouts this year - Texas Tech ranks fifth in the nation with an average scoring margin of plus-22, and Gonzaga is tied for sixth with an average differential of plus-21.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Gonzaga enters this game 8-2 on the season, including ranked wins over then-No. 2 UCLA and then-No. 5 Texas. Last time out, the Bulldogs beat Merrimack 80-55.

The Bulldogs are led by their dominant front court. Junior forward Drew Timme leads the team with 18.4 points per game, while freshman center Chet Holmgren has grabbed a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game and is third in the nation with 3.9 blocks per contest.

Texas Tech is 8-1 so far this season, and has won its last two games. The Red Raiders can light up the scoreboard, and have scored at least 84 points in six of their nine games this season. Their 81.1 points per game rank second in the Big 12 and 31st in Division-I.

Will either team pull of its typical blowout win? Or will this one come down to the wire? Tune into CBS Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to find out.

