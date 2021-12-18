Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    It's a neutral site Top 25 matchup on Saturday when No. 5 Gonzaga and No. 25 Texas Tech meet up in Phoenix for the Jerry Colangelo Classic.
    Author:

    Two Top 25 teams meet up Saturday in Arizona for the Jerry Colangelo Classic, with No. 5 Gonzaga facing No. 25 Texas Tech. This should be a tough test for two teams that have won mostly by way of blowouts this year - Texas Tech ranks fifth in the nation with an average scoring margin of plus-22, and Gonzaga is tied for sixth with an average differential of plus-21. 

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Gonzaga enters this game 8-2 on the season, including ranked wins over then-No. 2 UCLA and then-No. 5 Texas. Last time out, the Bulldogs beat Merrimack 80-55.

    The Bulldogs are led by their dominant front court. Junior forward Drew Timme leads the team with 18.4 points per game, while freshman center Chet Holmgren has grabbed a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game and is third in the nation with 3.9 blocks per contest.

    Texas Tech is 8-1 so far this season, and has won its last two games. The Red Raiders can light up the scoreboard, and have scored at least 84 points in six of their nine games this season. Their 81.1 points per game rank second in the Big 12 and 31st in Division-I.

    Will either team pull of its typical blowout win? Or will this one come down to the wire? Tune into CBS Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to find out.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Florida at Florida

    19 seconds ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) at Illinois

    19 seconds ago
    gonzaga
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech

    19 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    19 seconds ago
    Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) drives to the basket as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 019 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Saint Francis (PA) vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    19 seconds ago
    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    19 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    19 seconds ago
    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    19 seconds ago
    Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) drives to the basket as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 019 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    19 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy