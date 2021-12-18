Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -8.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga

The 85.6 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 26.7 more points than the Red Raiders give up (58.9).

The Red Raiders average 16.5 more points per game (81.1) than the Bulldogs give up (64.6).

This season, the Bulldogs have a 53.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 14.5% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.

The Red Raiders are shooting 47.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the 38.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Chet Holmgren is tops on the Bulldogs at 8.2 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.5 assists and 13.5 points.

Drew Timme paces the Bulldogs at 18.4 points per contest, while also posting 2.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Julian Strawther puts up 14.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the field and 41.5% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andrew Nembhard posts a team-high 4.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 43.8% from the floor.

Rasir Bolton posts 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 41.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Texas Tech Players to Watch