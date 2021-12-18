Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga

    Gonzaga vs Texas Tech Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Gonzaga

    -8.5

    145.5 points

    Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga

    • The 85.6 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 26.7 more points than the Red Raiders give up (58.9).
    • The Red Raiders average 16.5 more points per game (81.1) than the Bulldogs give up (64.6).
    • This season, the Bulldogs have a 53.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 14.5% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Red Raiders are shooting 47.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the 38.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Chet Holmgren is tops on the Bulldogs at 8.2 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.5 assists and 13.5 points.
    • Drew Timme paces the Bulldogs at 18.4 points per contest, while also posting 2.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
    • Julian Strawther puts up 14.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the field and 41.5% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Andrew Nembhard posts a team-high 4.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 43.8% from the floor.
    • Rasir Bolton posts 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 41.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

    Texas Tech Players to Watch

    • The Red Raiders receive 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Kevin McCullar.
    • Davion Warren is putting up 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor.
    • Bryson Williams is No. 1 on the Red Raiders in scoring (12.2 points per game) and rebounding (5.1), and averages 0.8 assists. He also puts up 0.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Kevin Obanor gets the Red Raiders 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • The Red Raiders receive 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Adonis Arms.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

