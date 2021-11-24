Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (5-0), who have won five straight as well. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Gonzaga

    Gonzaga vs UCLA Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Gonzaga

    -7

    156 points

    Key Stats for UCLA vs. Gonzaga

    • The Bulldogs average 25.4 more points per game (93.2) than the Bruins give up (67.8).
    • The Bruins' 90.8 points per game are 31.2 more points than the 59.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Bulldogs have a 55.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bruins' opponents have made.
    • The Bruins' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Chet Holmgren is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.8), and also averages 12.8 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 3.4 blocked shots.
    • Drew Timme paces his team in both points (18.8) and assists (2.2) per game, and also puts up 5.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Julian Strawther posts 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Anton Watson puts up 4.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 2.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Rasir Bolton is putting up 10.4 points, 2.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. is No. 1 on the Bruins in rebounding (7.6 per game), and produces 15.6 points and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Johnny Juzang is averaging a team-best 19.8 points per contest. And he is delivering 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.
    • Jules Bernard is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 44.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
    • Tyger Campbell is No. 1 on the Bruins in assists (4.8 per game), and averages 10.8 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Myles Johnson is posting 4.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 60.0% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Gonzaga at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
    MLS

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake

    1 minute ago
    ucla basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. UCLA

    1 minute ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina A&T at Stanford

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch BYU at San Diego

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. N.C. A&T: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    N.C. A&T vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs Arkansas

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy