Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (5-0), who have won five straight as well. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -7 156 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Gonzaga

The Bulldogs average 25.4 more points per game (93.2) than the Bruins give up (67.8).

The Bruins' 90.8 points per game are 31.2 more points than the 59.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 55.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bruins' opponents have made.

The Bruins' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Chet Holmgren is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.8), and also averages 12.8 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 3.4 blocked shots.

Drew Timme paces his team in both points (18.8) and assists (2.2) per game, and also puts up 5.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julian Strawther posts 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Anton Watson puts up 4.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 2.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rasir Bolton is putting up 10.4 points, 2.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

UCLA Players to Watch