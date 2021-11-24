Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (5-0), who have won five straight as well. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Gonzaga
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Gonzaga
-7
156 points
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Gonzaga
- The Bulldogs average 25.4 more points per game (93.2) than the Bruins give up (67.8).
- The Bruins' 90.8 points per game are 31.2 more points than the 59.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 55.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bruins' opponents have made.
- The Bruins' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Chet Holmgren is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.8), and also averages 12.8 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 3.4 blocked shots.
- Drew Timme paces his team in both points (18.8) and assists (2.2) per game, and also puts up 5.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Julian Strawther posts 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Anton Watson puts up 4.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 2.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Rasir Bolton is putting up 10.4 points, 2.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. is No. 1 on the Bruins in rebounding (7.6 per game), and produces 15.6 points and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Johnny Juzang is averaging a team-best 19.8 points per contest. And he is delivering 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.
- Jules Bernard is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 44.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Tyger Campbell is No. 1 on the Bruins in assists (4.8 per game), and averages 10.8 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Myles Johnson is posting 4.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 60.0% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
November
23
2021
Gonzaga at UCLA
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)